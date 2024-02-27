Triage Staffing Named to Inc. Regionals 2024: Midwest List of Fastest Growing Companies

OMAHA, NEB., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triage, a healthcare staffing agency with jobs throughout the United States, was recently named to the Inc. Regionals 2024: Midwest list of the fastest growing companies. Triage clocked in at number 16, bettering last year’s ranking by 16 positions.

The Midwest region includes Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. There were 172 companies named to the Midwest list.

This past year has been a big one for Triage. The company established its new workforce solutions managed services provider, Triage Plus, turning its years of experience in the traditional staffing industry into a new service to help fill healthcare needs throughout the country.

“Awards and recognitions are great, but I’m most proud of our team for getting after it every day. Even though we recently celebrated our 18th anniversary, the Triage team is constantly striving for excellence and growth in our new MSP, Triage Plus. Our team is out there hustling every day to make Triage Plus a leading provider of workforce solutions,” said John Maaske, Triage founder and CEO (https://triagestaff.com).

With years of experience in the staffing industry, the Triage Plus team has the background and knowledge to help clients determine the right solutions for each situation. Triage Plus partners can choose from a robust vendor panel or a vendor-neutral VMS model, which ensures that each healthcare facility receives a solution that fits their needs.

The Triage Plus program is fully configurable and designed to streamline the contingent labor process for partners. It ensures that partners see a reduced manual workload, while still providing excellent patient care in healthcare facilities.

“Waiting to dive into the MSP world was a calculated decision. During the pandemic, we identified unique needs that weren’t being met and now we’re prepared to hit them head on. We’re solving today’s problems, not issues from five-ten years ago,” said Maaske.

About Triage

Triage is an award-winning, top-ranked medical staffing agency that places the best and brightest traveling Nursing, Laboratory, Radiology, Cardiopulmonary, Rehab Therapy and Long-Term Care professionals in facilities across the country. Our staff is committed to building lasting, long-term relationships and that starts with being Real, so candidates can be Ready. Triage recruiters work tirelessly to create the right placement with facilities, never sending candidates with qualifiers, only qualified candidates. The company is proud to have been recognized by Inc. Magazine eight times as one of the fast-growing companies in America and a top healthcare staffing company by Staffing Industry Analysts. Triage has also received accolades from Highway Hypodermics, BluePipes, VeryWell Health and Gypsy Nurse. Triage was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. www.triagestaff.com