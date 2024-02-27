NextGen Ground Handling Service Announces Expansion to Four Additional Airports

SEATTLE, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen GHS, a provider of ground handling services for the airline industry, today announced it has expanded to four new locations, adding operations in Austin, Texas (AUS); Portland, Oregon (PDX), Richmond, Virginia (RIC) and Seattle, Washington (SEA). Combined with its existing operations in Billings, Montana (BIL) and Providence, Rhode Island (PVD), NextGen GHS now offers its ground handling services in six airport locations.



NextGen GHS specializes in comprehensive, efficient operations that integrate all phases of ground handling. It provides a full range of services, from package sorting to ULD consolidation, deconsolidation services to aircraft loading and unloading to meet the unique needs of its clients. In addition, NextGen GHS offers a Ground Service Equipment (GSE) fueling service that provides fast, efficient and reliable fueling.

To serve the needs of passengers, the NextGen GHS offers ancillary services staffed by its expert team, providing ticketing, baggage check-in, and security services. Its security escort service is staffed with experienced professionals that provide safe and secure transportation of passengers, crew or outside vendors to and from the aircraft or within the defined work area of the airfield.

“We understand that ground handling is an essential component of airline operations, and work closely with our clients to customize our solutions to meet their specific requirements, ensuring that their operations run smoothly and on schedule,” said Ozgur Yesiltepe, President of NextGen GHS. “We are proud to bring our services to four additional airports, serving some of the most respected names in the Airline industry.”

About NextGen GHS

NextGen GHS LLS provides complete ground handling services, with a comprehensive and efficient operation that integrates all phases of ground handling. With a focus on service quality and employee value proposition, NextGen GHS delivers exceptional service for its Airline customers. For more information, contact Ozgur Yesiltepe at oz@nextgenghs.com.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson/LCH Communications for NextGen GHS

516-643-1642

lisa@lchcommunications.com