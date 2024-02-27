Empowering Excellence: Business Awards UK Honors Women Leaders at the 2024 Women in Business Awards

HALIFAX, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Business Awards UK is delighted to announce the winners and finalists of the 2024 Women in Business Awards. This year's awards spotlight the remarkable contributions and innovations made by women across various business sectors, emphasising their dedication, leadership, and impact in the business realm.

Business Awards UK 2024 Women in Business Awards Winners

Stacey Alioto, HSBC - 2024 Businesswoman of the Year

Grace Jansen, IBM - Young Businesswoman of the Year

Melissa Gauge, SpareMyTime - Remote Working Businesswoman of the Year

Jess James, JAW Sustainability - Property Businesswoman of the Year

Lissele Pratt, Capitalixe - Fintech Businesswoman of the Year

Moneesha Ludhor, KVM Stays and KVM Coaching - Hospitality Businesswoman of the Year

Catriona Salisbury, Level Up Socials ltd - Marketing Businesswoman of the Year

Natalie Pawley, GTM - Travel Businesswoman of the Year

Dr Jenni Henderson, The Dr Jenni Clinic - Health & Wellbeing Businesswoman of the Year

Rebecca McCullough, Eden Consultancy NI - Charity Businesswoman of the Year

Chloë Bisson, Inspired By - Business Growth Award

Abigail Stuart and Hannah Mann, Day One Strategy Ltd - Leadership Award

Camilla Greenwood, Greenwoods Solicitors - Triumph over Adversity

Emma Smith, Desti. Collective - Retail & Ecommerce Businesswoman of the Year

Joanne Bowmer, JB Property Law - Business Consultant – Women in Business Award

Marcela Onyx - Startup Businesswoman of the Year

Business Awards UK 2024 Women in Business Awards Finalists

Mari Milsom, HR Biscuit Ltd - Business Consultant – Women in Business Award

Jess James, JAW Sustainability - Business Growth Award

Bianca Angelico, On Verve - 2024 Businesswoman of the Year

Lissele Pratt, Capitalixe - Remote Working Businesswoman of the Year

Moneesha Ludhor, KVM Stays and KVM Coaching - Travel Businesswoman of the Year

Natalie Pawley, GTM - Leadership Award

Rebecca McCullough, Eden Consultancy NI - Young Businesswoman of the Year

Shim Ravalia, The Gut Intuition - Health & Wellbeing Businesswoman of the Year

Debbie Bryan - Triumph over Adversity

Jennifer Opare-Aryee, Mary Sowah Foundation - Charity Businesswoman of the Year

Sultana Rahman, Sevadis - Marketing Businesswoman of the Year

Rachael Williams, North Yorkshire Holiday Homes - Hospitality Businesswoman of the Year

Claire Maillet, Ziglu - Fintech Businesswoman of the Year

Emma Leeson, Big G Logistics Ltd - Remote Working Businesswoman of the Year

Shanice Daeche, Florence - Marketing Businesswoman of the Year

Victoria Barnes, Ostara Wellbeing Limited - Health & Wellbeing Businesswoman of the Year

Emily Corfield, StoneX - Fintech Businesswoman of the Year

Emma Smith, Desti. Collective - Young Businesswoman of the Year

Shannan Paterson, HGV Training (Midlands) Ltd - Startup Businesswoman of the Year

Safrina Bowman, Sompoton Snack Shack - Charity Businesswoman of the Year

Joanne Bowmer, JB Property Law - Property Businesswoman of the Year

Kimberley Shamtally, Muscle Mechanics - Triumph over Adversity

Sultana Rahman, Sevadis - Leadership Award

Rachael Williams, North Yorkshire Holiday Homes - Travel Businesswoman of the Year

Emma Leeson, Big G Logistics Ltd - Business Growth Award

Safrina Bowman, Sompoton Snack Shack - Retail & Ecommerce Businesswoman of the Year

The 2024 Women in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements of these inspiring women. From Melissa Gauge's pioneering work in creating flexible work environments with SpareMyTime, and Stacey Alioto's influential leadership and commitment to diversity at HSBC, to Grace Jansen's groundbreaking contributions in technology at IBM, these women exemplify excellence in their fields.

Our 2024 Businesswoman of the Year Stacey Alioto, Deputy Group COO at HSBC, has made significant strides in enhancing customer and colleague experiences while advocating for diversity and inclusion. Her efforts have notably increased female representation in her global team and she plays a crucial role in HSBC's transition to net zero operations.

Meanwhile, this year's Young Businesswoman of the Year Grace Jansen at IBM has emerged as a leading voice in enterprise technology development, using her expertise to educate thousands worldwide. Her unique approach in using biological analogies to simplify complex topics has made a significant impact in the tech community.

These women, along with all the winners and finalists, are not just leaders in their respective fields but are also paving the way for future generations of businesswomen. Their innovative approaches, leadership skills, and commitment to excellence have significantly contributed to the growth and diversity of the business landscape.

We look forward to their continued impact and the emerging trends they will set in the business world. The accomplishments of these women serve as a beacon of inspiration and a testament to the vital role of female leadership in shaping a progressive and inclusive business environment.

For more information about the 2024 Women in Business Awards please contact Business Awards UK.

