Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Research Report 2024: Cephalosporin, Penicillin, Macrolides, Fluoroquinolone, Others Insights and Forecasts, 2019-2029

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antibiotic Drugs Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Drug Class (Cephalosporin, Penicillin, Macrolides, Fluoroquinolone, Others), Spectrum (Broad, Narrow), By Indication, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Antibiotic Drugs Market is expected to generate 73.92 Billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 50.41 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Antibiotic Drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.68%.

The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.





The research also looks at the market's growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market's evolution.



The antibiotic drugs market, has witnessed steady growth over the years. The increasing prevalence of bacterial infections, coupled with the perpetual evolution of antibiotic resistance, propels the demand for innovative antibiotic therapies. The market is characterized by a diverse range of antibiotics, including Cephalosporins, fluoroquinolones, macrolides, and tetracyclines, each playing a distinct role in addressing bacterial infections.



The increased recognition of the significance of prompt and efficient antibiotic treatment within the healthcare community and the general populace serves as a catalyst for increased demand. Programs advocating for responsible antibiotic usage and providing education about the repercussions of antibiotic resistance play a crucial role in influencing market trends.



The escalating threat of antibiotic resistance has prompted concerted global efforts to develop new antibiotics and preserve the effectiveness of existing ones. Collaborative initiatives between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and governmental bodies aim to address this critical healthcare challenge.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $57.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $73.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global





Global Antibiotic Drugs Market: Historic and Forecast (2019-2029 )

Global Prevalence of Infectious Diseases, 2019

Global Incidence of Infectious Diseases, 2019

Top 10 most prescribed outpatient antibiotics

Global Antibiotic Drugs Market : Dashboard

Global Antibiotic Drugs Market: Market Value Assessment, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Antibiotic Drugs Market

Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Segmentation: By Drug Class Global Antibiotic Drugs Market, By Drug Class Overview Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Size, By Cephalosporin, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Size, By Penicillin, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Size, By Macrolides, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Size, By Fluoroquinolone, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Size, By Other Drug Classes, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Segmentation: By Spectrum Global Antibiotic Drugs Market, By Spectrum Overview Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Size, By Broad Spectrum, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Size, By Narrow spectrum, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Segmentation: By Indication Global Antibiotic Drugs Market, By Indication Overview Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Size, By Pneumonia By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Size, By Meningitis, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Size, By Gastrointestinal infections, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Size, By Urinary Tract Infections, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Size, By Other Indications, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)



Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Antibiotic Drugs Market

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

GSK PLC

Novartis AG

Roche Holding AG

Bayer AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Cipla

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o5ht4u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment