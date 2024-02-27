Questex’s Hotel Management Announces the 2024 “Forty Over 40” Award Winners

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hotel Management today announces 2024’s “Forty Over 40” list, which showcases dedicated, enthusiastic leaders in the hospitality industry who are age 40 plus.
Hotel Management opened its call for nominations to the greater industry to identify hospitality trailblazers 40 or over who deserve widespread recognition for their commitment and experience.
More than 100 nominations were received, and 40 professionals were chosen by Hotel Management’s senior editorial staff. They are:
- Carlene Alpert, VP Marketing & Communications, Dimension Hospitality
- Omar Bouchaar, General Manager & Executive Hospitality Assistant, Wyndham Garden Brooklyn Hotel New York
- Carlos Bueno, Managing Director, The Newbury Boston
- Lovell Casiero, Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategies, PM Hotel Group
- Charles Cushman, CEO, Heron Hospitality
- Catherine Diem, Director of Sales, Worldwide Financial & Insurance Accounts, Hilton
- Jeremy Fraize, Assistant General Manager – Topnotch Resort, SPIRE Hospitality
- Richard Garcia, SVP of Beverage & Food & Head of Operations for Caribbean and Latin America, Remington Hospitality
- Karen Gilbride, Vice President Global Marketing, Avid Hotels, Atwell Suites & Garner Hotels, IHG Hotels & Resorts
- Shawna Gingras, Vice President of Portfolio Technology, Crescent Hotels & Resorts
- Greg Giordano, Vice President, Brand Operations, Wyndham
- Bob Hartman, General Manager, Residence Inn by Marriott – Amelia Island
- Neha Jadhav, CFO & Co-Founder, Luminous Hotel Management
- Nancy Johns, Senior Vice President Integrated Marketing + Digital Solutions, Crescent Hotels & Resorts
- Adam Keeshan, Managing Partner, Food & Beverage, Ithaka Hospitality Partners
- Amy King, Vice President Luxury, Mixed-Use & Corporate Development, Hilton Worldwide
- Andrew Kucko, Vice President of Revenue Management, Independent & Lifestyle Division, CHIA, CHBA, Remington Hospitality
- Jason LaBarge, Senior Vice President, Raines Co.
- Daniel Lam, Area General Manager, Economos Properties
- Christophe Le Chatton, General Manager & Area Vice President, The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Charlotte; Northwood Hospitality
- Kelli Martin, VP of Sales + Revenue, Modus Hotels by PM Hotel Group
- Nicole McAlister, Area Director of Franchise Performance, Choice Hotels International
- Sharon Meyers, Director of Catering Sales, Westfields Marriott
- John Murtha CHA, General Manager, Omni Parker House
- Steven Nicholas, Managing Principal & Head of Asset Management, Noble Investment Group
- Juli Norberg, Dual Director of Sales & Marketing – Winter the Dolphin’s Beach Club & Hampton Inn & Suites Clearwater Beach, McKibbon Hospitality
- Patrick Norton, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Brittain Hotels & Resorts
- Lina Patel, Director, Strategic Franchise Initiatives, Red Roof
- Amaury Piedra, Managing Director, Caribe Royale Orlando
- Azher Razvi, General Manager, Tru by Hilton
- Joe Schafer, Culinary Director, Kennebunkport Resort Collection
- Anna Scozzafava, Chief Strategy Officer & Senior Vice President, Technology, Choice Hotels International (NYSE: CHH)
- Merav Segev, Senior Vice President of Operations, Highgate Hotels
- Tonya Shells, Event Manager, HGMV
- Amanda Smith, Area General Manager, SPIRE Hospitality
- Erin Smith, Vice President of Sales, Pacifica Hotels
- Jeffrey Smith, Vice President & Managing Director, Omni PGA Frisco Resort
- Dustin Soper, Corporate Social Media Manager, SPIRE Hospitality
- Monique Taplin, Taskforce General Manager, Sandpiper Hospitality
- Jose Zarate, Regional Director of Talent & Culture, Fairmont Hotels
“In the dynamic hospitality landscape, age is no barrier to innovation and leadership,” said Jennifer Glatt, Editor-in-Chief of Hotel Management and Content Director for Questex Hospitality. “Hotel Management’s second annual Forty Over 40 celebrates marvelous over-40 hoteliers who are not just setting the pace, they’re redefining it—embodying the timeless spirit of excellence that drives our industry forward.”
