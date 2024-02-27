Canada Industrial Filtration Market projected to reach USD 1,474.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - says MarketDigits in its latest study

Richmond, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Canada Industrial Filtration Market ” , by Type (Air, {Mechanical, Electronic, Gas Phase}, Liquid, {Pressure filtration, Gravity filtration, Vaccum filtration, Centrifugal filtration, Others), Filter media (Activated Carbon, Fiberglass, Filter Paper, Metal, Non-woven fabric and Others), Filter media (HVAC systems, Process Water Filtration & Treatment, Compressed Air Filtration, Dust Collection, Environmental Emission Control and Others), Product (Bag Filter, Filter Press, Cartridge Filter, Depth Filter, Drum Filter, Electrostatic Precipitator, ULPA, HEPA and Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Canada Industrial Filtration Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 949.0 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 1,474.7 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 6.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Component, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW 3M Canada CECO Environmental Canada Ltd. Sample of Companies Covered Camfil Canada Inc. Clarcor Canada Inc. Eaton Corporation

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Canada Industrial Filtration Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits

Market Overview

The industrial filtration market in Canada is experiencing steady growth, driven by factors such as increasing industrialization, stringent environmental regulations, and a growing emphasis on sustainable manufacturing practices. The market encompasses a wide range of filtration products and solutions designed to remove impurities, contaminants, and pollutants from various industrial processes across sectors such as oil and gas, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and automotive. Canada's expanding industrial sector, particularly in segments such as oil and gas, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, is fueling the demand for industrial filtration systems. The need to maintain high-quality standards, ensure product purity, and comply with industry-specific regulations is driving the adoption of advanced filtration solutions. Increasing awareness about the importance of sustainable manufacturing practices and reducing carbon emissions is prompting industries to invest in eco-friendly filtration technologies. Sustainable filtration solutions, such as recyclable filter media and energy-efficient filtration systems, are gaining traction among environmentally conscious businesses.

Major vendors in the Canada Industrial Filtration market:

3M Canada

Camfil Canada Inc.

CECO Environmental Canada Ltd.

Clarcor Canada Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Filtration Group Corporation

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies LP

Graver Technologies, LLC

Mahle GmbH Canada

Mann+Hummel Canada Inc.

Pall Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Pentair Canada Inc.

Others

Growing Industrialization

Sringent environmental regulations stand out as a significant force shaping the industrial filtration market in Canada. With the country's commitment to environmental protection and sustainability, stringent regulations are imposed to govern air and water quality, necessitating effective industrial filtration systems to comply with emissions standards and protect natural resources. These regulations require industries to invest in advanced filtration technologies to ensure compliance and minimize environmental impact. As a result, there is a heightened demand for industrial filtration solutions that not only meet regulatory requirements but also contribute to sustainable practices and operational efficiency. This driver underscores the crucial role of environmental stewardship in driving innovation and growth within the Canadian industrial filtration market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing necessity to prevent dust and fine airborne particles

Growing Industrialization

Rising Awareness of Health and Safety

Expansion in rise of digital filtration

Opportunities:

Technological Advancements in filtration Systems

Growing Demand for Water Filtration Solutions

Rising Adoption of Air Filtration Systems

Growing Demand for Water Filtration Solutions

Canada is endowed with abundant water resources, but the escalating industrial activities and urbanization are exerting stress on water quality and availability. Industries like mining, power generation, and food and beverage production rely heavily on substantial water volumes for their operations. The surging demand for water filtration solutions is driven by the necessity to efficiently treat and recycle water, adhere to environmental regulations, and uphold sustainable water management practices. The rising need for advanced filtration technologies such as membrane filtration, reverse osmosis, and UV disinfection systems is apparent, aiming to eliminate contaminants and pollutants from industrial wastewater, thereby rendering it suitable for reuse or safe discharge into the environment. This scenario creates a noteworthy opportunity for companies specializing in water filtration technologies to meet the diverse requirements of industries seeking sustainable water management solutions.

The Liquid Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

The ascendancy of the liquid segment in Canada's industrial filtration market reflects the convergence of industry dynamics, regulatory imperatives, and technological innovation. As industries strive to enhance operational efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, and minimize environmental footprint, the demand for advanced liquid filtration solutions is poised to escalate. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices, Canada's industrial sector is poised to embrace liquid filtration as a cornerstone of its quest for operational excellence and environmental stewardship.

Filtration serves the purpose of eliminating suspended particles in water by directing the water through a porous material. The larger particles are captured through straining and sedimentation, while colloidal matter is trapped through adsorption or a process involving coagulation and subsequent sedimentation. Biological interactions occur primarily when the water moves at a slow pace through the porous medium. In numerous water treatment systems, the ultimate barrier against particulates is often monitored through online instrumentation measuring turbidity, flow, and head loss. An evaluation of current metrics for assessing filtration performance based on online turbidity data revealed that they do not consistently and effectively capture the crucial characteristics of a turbidity distribution and the associated water quality risk. The absence of a standardized risk function for turbidity in treated water, is practical to use online turbidity as an indicative rather than a quantitative variable.

