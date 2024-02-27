India Biogas Market projected to reach 2.50 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report “ India Biogas Market ” , by Feedstock (Wood & Wood residues, Agricultural Residues, Energy Crops, Processed Waste, Animal Waste and Others), Technology (Gasification, Fast Pyrolysis, Fermentation and Others), Application (Power Generation, Heat Generation, Transportation and Others) India Forecast to 2030.

Global India Biogas Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 1.55 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 2.50 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 7.0% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Feedstock, Technology, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW ADM ARMATEC FTS Sample of Companies Covered ATMOS POWER Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Biofics Clean Energy Fuels

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on India Biogas Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The India Biogas Market is witnessing a significant growth and development in the recent years, driven by a confluence of factors such as increasing awareness of environmental sustainability, government initiatives promoting renewable energy, and the need for alternative sources of energy. Biogas, a renewable energy source derived from the anaerobic digestion of organic waste, has emerged as a promising solution to address both energy security and waste management challenges in the country. One of the key drivers behind the growth of the India Biogas Market is the government's commitment to promoting clean energy through various policies and incentives. The National Biogas and Manure Management Program (NBMMP) has been instrumental in encouraging the adoption of biogas plants across the country. Subsidies and financial support provided by the government have incentivized farmers, rural households, and industries to invest in biogas infrastructure. This has not only contributed to reducing dependence on traditional fossil fuels but has also generated employment opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

Major vendors in the India Biogas market:-

ADM

ARMATEC FTS

ATMOS POWER

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Biofics Clean Energy Fuels

Era Hydro-Biotech Energy

Fortum

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Jog Waste to Energy

KOSHISH

Royal Dutch Shell

Urja Bio System

Environmental Awareness and Climate Change Mitigation

Environmental awareness and climate change mitigation have emerged as powerful drivers of the India Biogas Market. With an increasing recognition of the detrimental impacts of traditional energy sources on the environment, there is a growing sense of urgency to adopt sustainable alternatives. Biogas, derived from organic waste through anaerobic digestion, presents a compelling solution by simultaneously addressing waste management challenges and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. As environmental concerns take center stage, government initiatives, coupled with heightened public awareness, are propelling the demand for biogas. The India Biogas Market is strategically positioned to capitalize on this momentum, offering a cleaner and more sustainable energy source that aligns with the country's commitment to combatting climate change.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Advancements in Biogas Technology

Opportunities:

Integration with Existing Infrastructure

Increasing Focus On Upgrading Biogas To Biomethane

The integration of biogas technology with existing infrastructure presents a significant opportunity for the India Biogas Market. As the nation seeks innovative solutions to meet its energy needs, leveraging and adapting current infrastructure can enhance the scalability and efficiency of biogas projects. The compatibility of biogas production with various sectors, including agriculture and wastewater treatment plants, allows for seamless integration. By incorporating biogas into existing energy grids or utilizing it for captive consumption in industries, there is potential for a smoother transition towards sustainable energy practices. This integration not only optimizes resource utilization but also minimizes the costs associated with establishing entirely new systems. As India strives for comprehensive energy solutions, aligning biogas technology with existing infrastructure offers a strategic pathway to widespread adoption and success in the renewable energy landscape.

The Animal Waste segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Despite being somewhat overshadowed by technological advancements, the continually evolving agricultural sector remains a crucial element of the economy. The livestock industry, including sheep, cattle, and poultry, is expanding annually, resulting in a substantial increase in animal waste production. Indeed, over 55 billion tons of manure are generated each year from animal feeding operations. Without proper collection, storage, and management, this animal waste has the potential to cause soil, water, and air pollution. Animal waste generated from breeding activities, a characterization of manure, and an overview of commonly employed methods for applying raw manure to the soil. Additionally, the more sustainable management practices, including biological stabilization through composting, energy recovery through anaerobic digestion and gasification, and promising results related to insect-driven biological degradation. These practices are gaining popularity as research topics, offering the opportunity to utilize animal waste as a valuable resource for the production of safe fertilizers, energy, and by-products.

