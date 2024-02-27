Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Set to Soar Past USD 8.49 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Automotive Engine Encapsulation market , increasing adoption of electric and hybrid powertrains, the integration of smart materials and sensors for improved encapsulation performance, the development of modular and customizable encapsulation solutions for different vehicle models, the focus on sustainable and recyclable materials in encapsulation design, and the utilization of advanced manufacturing techniques such as 3D printing and injection molding for cost-effective and precise encapsulation components, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/automotive-engine-encapsulation-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 92

Figures - 74

Automotive engine encapsulation is the process of shielding the engine from the outside environment. This is done using various materials, such as plastic, foam, and metal. Engine encapsulation provides several benefits.

Prominent Players in Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market

Autoneum

Continental

Roechling

ElringKlinger

Greiner

Furukawa Electric

Woco

Adler Pelzer

SA Automotive

Hennecke

BASF

3M

Saint-Gobain

Polytec

Evonik

Carcoustics

Uniproducts (India)

UGN

Henniges Automotive

Hennig Corporation

Freudenberg NOK

Lydall

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/automotive-engine-encapsulation-market

Thermoplastic Materials Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Thermoplastic materials dominated the global online market as they are lightweight and relatively affordable compared to other options, making them a preferred choice for cost-conscious automakers. The reduced weight contributes to improved fuel efficiency. Thermoplastics can be molded and formed using various manufacturing techniques, including injection molding and extrusion. This ease of processing allows for the efficient production of complex shapes and components, aligning with automotive design requirements.

Passenger Car is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the passenger cars is the leading segment due to the increasingly stringent emissions regulations and a focus on fuel efficiency, have a strong need for effective engine encapsulation. Encapsulation helps reduce aerodynamic drag, improve thermal management, and enhance fuel economy. Passenger cars require a comfortable and quiet interior environment for occupants. Effective acoustic encapsulation is crucial to reduce engine noise, contributing to a quieter and more pleasant driving experience.

Europe is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Europe has some of the most stringent emissions regulations globally. To meet these requirements, automakers in the region have focused on engine encapsulation as a means to reduce emissions by improving engine efficiency. The region is home to numerous leading automotive manufacturers and suppliers. The concentration of automotive production facilities and research centers in the region has driven the demand for advanced engine encapsulation solutions.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Automotive Engine Encapsulation market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Automotive Engine Encapsulation.

Key Developments in Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market

In March 2023, BASF SE, a German chemical company, launched its new Akutherm engine encapsulation system. The system is designed to reduce noise and vibration in engines and improve fuel efficiency.

In February 2023, Autoneum Holding AG, a Swiss automotive supplier, acquired Trocellen Automotive, a French manufacturer of lightweight insulation materials. The acquisition will help Autoneum expand its product portfolio and strengthen its position in the automotive engine encapsulation market.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/automotive-engine-encapsulation-market

Key Questions Answered in Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Automotive Heat Shield Market

Global Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market

Global Automotive Active Safety System Market

Global Online Powersports Market

Global Automotive LED Lighting Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com