Global Residential Water Treatment System Market Size To Exceed USD 12.854 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 4.13%

New York, United States, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Residential Water Treatment System Market Size is to Grow from USD 8.573 Billion in 2023 to USD 12.854 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.13% during projected period.





To help prevent disease transmission, water treatment systems clean wastewater and process drinking water. Because they are less expensive, developing countries frequently use a single treatment method, such as chlorination, which only partially removes all contaminants, including heavy metals. Solar disinfection, which uses ultraviolet light from the sun, and sand filters are also popular in developing countries owing to their ease of use and maintenance. In recent years, manufacturers have introduced multiple-stage purification techniques, resulting in significant advances in residential water filtration technology. Filtration, chemical blocks, mineral guards, UV e-boiling, and ultrafiltration are all common purification methods. Furthermore, in developing countries, consumers prefer affordable water purifiers. This is expected to drive the residential water filtration system unit market forward over the forecast period. Consumers are exploring the use of compact water purifiers at home as health consciousness expands, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. However, Lack of awareness about the benefits and availability of residential water filtration units may hamper market growth, as some customers may not fully understand the advantages of filtering their tap water. The cost of purchasing and installing residential water filtration units, as well as ongoing maintenance costs, may put budget-conscious consumers off using these systems.

Browse key industry insights Spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the Report on the " Global Residential Water Treatment System Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Filtration Systems, Disinfection Systems, Water Softening Systems, Reverse Osmosis (RO) Systems, Distillation Systems, Carbon Filters), By End-Use Applications (Drinking Water, Whole-House Systems, Point-of-Use (POU) Systems, Appliances Protection, Gardening), By Distribution Channel (Specialty & Independent stores, Retail Sales, Online Retail, Third-Party Distributors), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The reverse osmosis (RO) systems segment is expected to grow fastest in the global residential water treatment system market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the residential water treatment system market has been segmented into filtration systems, disinfection systems, water softening systems, reverse osmosis (RO) systems, distillation systems, carbon filters. Among these, the reverse osmosis (RO) systems segment is expected to grow fastest in the global residential water treatment system market during the forecast period. Owing to the product's ability to remove impurities like pesticides, heavy metals, and dissolved solids. RO-based water purifiers remove microorganisms from water, thereby eliminating harmful bacteria.

The point-of-use (POU) systems segment is expected to grow at the highest pace in the global residential water treatment system market during the anticipated period.

Based on the end use application, the global residential water treatment system market is divided into drinking water, whole-house systems, point-of-use (POU) systems, appliances protection, and gardening. Among these, point-of-use (POU) systems is expected to grow at the highest pace in the global residential water treatment system market during the forecast period. POU systems are critical for treating water in underdeveloped areas since they are simple to use, inexpensive, require little maintenance, and operate independently of the grid. These systems are extremely useful in medical settings, especially when dealing with immunocompromised patients.

The specialty & independent stores dominate the global residential water treatment system market during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global residential water treatment system market is divided into specialty & independent stores, retail sales, online retail, third-party distributors. Among these, the specialty & independent stores dominate in the global residential water treatment system market during the forecast period. Purification unit sales have increased through specialty and independent stores. Consumers' preference for specialty stores to purchase purification units in specific price ranges and brands of their choice is expected to support high-volume sales of residential water filtration units in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global residential water treatment system market over the forecast period. Product demand is expected to rise in this region as the number of market participants grows, accompanied by significant R&D investments. Companies with a large consumer base, such as Eureka Forbes, help to drive industry growth. The residential water treatment industry is expected to grow as demand for high-quality water increases and environmental regulations tighten. Rising surface and groundwater pollution, along with concerns about water security, will shape the business outlook.

North America is expected to grow the fastest in the global residential water treatment system market during the anticipated in forecast period. Rising cases of jaundice and waterborne infections, increased urban sanitation awareness, and the region's exponential growth in residential construction all contribute to increased demand for domestic water purifiers.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global Residential Water Treatment System market are KENT RO Systems Ltd., LG Electronics, Pure It LLC, Waterlife, Panasonic Corporation, AQUA PRO UAE, Coolpix Pure Water System, Ultra Tec Water Treatment LLC, Britannic Water Treatment Company W.L.L., Eureka Forbes and Others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global Residential Water Treatment System, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Residential Water Treatment System market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Residential Water Treatment System Market, Type Analysis

Filtration Systems

Disinfection Systems

Water Softening Systems

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Systems

Distillation Systems

Carbon Filters

Global Residential Water Treatment System Market, End-Use Application Analysis

Drinking Water

Whole-House Systems

Point-of-Use (POU) Systems

Appliances Protection

Gardening

Global Residential Water Treatment System Market, Distribution Channel Analysis

Specialty and Independent stores

Retail Sales

Online Retail

Third-Party Distributors

Global Residential Water Treatment System Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



