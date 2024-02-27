Transcontinental Inc. – Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Release of First Quarter 2024 Results and Conference Call

| Source: Transcontinental Inc. Transcontinental Inc.

MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX : TCL.A TCL.B) will hold virtually its Annual General Meeting of shareholders at 10:00 a.m. For those who are unable to attend, a recording of the meeting will be accessible as of March 14, 2024, in the “Presentations and events” page of the Investors section of Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc

On Tuesday, March 12, 2024, Transcontinental Inc. will release its first quarter 2024 results after market close. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

The Corporation will also host a conference call for the financial community on Wednesday, March 13, at 8:00 a.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days.

Q1-2024 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
   
Date:Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Time:8:00 AM
Dial-in numbers:1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738
Live audio webcast:www.tc.tc/investors 
   
CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK
   
Availability dates:March 13 to March 26, 2024
Access telephone numbers:1-289-819-1325 or 1-888-660-6264
Access code:02166 #
   
2024 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS
   
2nd quarter:Wednesday, June 5, 2024
3rd quarter:Wednesday, September 11, 2024
4th quarter:Wednesday, December 11, 2024
   

For further information:

Yan Lapointe
Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc