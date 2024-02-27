Global Pasta & Noodles Sector to Reach $107.9 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.9%

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pasta and Noodles Market Size and Opportunities, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pasta & noodles sector was valued at $89.2 billion in 2022 and will reach $107.9 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.
The sector's volume will reach 29.5 billion kg in 2022 and will generate a CAGR of 2.1% during 2022-27. In 2022, dried & instant noodles was the largest category by value, accounting for a share of 55.1%, followed by dried pasta with 35.3%. China was the leading country in value terms globally in the year, amassing a share of 28.4%. Asia-Pacific and the Americas were the leading markets for pasta & noodles in 2022, with value shares of 54.3% and 20.7%, respectively.
The report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global pasta & noodles sector, analyzing data from 107 countries. It includes an analysis of the following -
Sector overview: Provides an overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region.
Change in consumption: Provides an overview of changes in the consumption of pasta & noodles over 2017-27, at global and regional levels.
High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top two high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, socio-demographic factors, and technological infrastructure.
Report Scope
Key Report Benefits
- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the pasta & noodles sector.
- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.
- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.
- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Part 1: Sector Overview
- Current Scenario and Future Outlook
- Global Pasta & Noodles Sector Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?
- Regional Pasta & Noodles Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?
- Key Challenges in the Global Pasta & Noodles Sector
Part 2: Shift in Pasta & Noodles Consumption Patterns
- Change in Consumption Levels in Overall Pasta & Noodles Sector, 2017-27
- Reasons for Shift in Consumption Patterns
Part 3: Identifying High-Potential Countries
- Analysis of 10 Countries on the Basis of Risk-Reward Analysis (Market Assessment, Economic Development,
- Sociodemographic Factors, Governance Indicators, and Technological Infrastructure)
Part 4: Country Deep-Dive
- High-Potential Country Analysis
- Key Trends
Part 5: Health & Wellness Analysis
- Global and Regional
- Growth Contribution by Region
- Key Product Attributes
- Key Consumer Benefits
- Leading Health & Wellness Companies by Category
Part 6: Competitive Environment
- Leading Companies by Value - Global
- Company and Brand Share Analysis - Global
- Company and Brand Share Analysis by Region
Part 7: Competitive Landscape - Market Analysis
Part 8: Market Share of Private Labels
- Private Label Share Analysis by Region
- Private Label Share Analysis by Category
Part 9: Key Distribution Channels
- Share of Key Distribution Channels - Global and Regional Level
Part 10: Select Industry Metrics
- Global Patent Filings
- Global Job Analytics
- Global Deals
Part 11: Key Packaging Formats
- Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type
- Growth Analysis by Key Closure Type and Primary Outer Type
Company Coverage:
- Tingyi
- Barilla
- Nissin Foods
- Uni-President
- Pt Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk
- Baixiang Foods
- Nestle
- Tak Makaron
- Pasta Berruto
- Zar Macaron
- World Finer Foods
- Bionaturae
- TreeHouse Foods
- Molinos Rio de la Plata
- CVC Capital Partners VIII
- Ebro Foods
- Pastificio Rana
- F.Lli De Cecco Di Filippo Fara San Martino
- Nuh'un Ankara Makarnasi
- Maspex Wadowice Grupa
- Unilever
- Pambac
