Global Pasta & Noodles Sector to Reach $107.9 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.9%

The global pasta & noodles sector was valued at $89.2 billion in 2022 and will reach $107.9 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.

The sector's volume will reach 29.5 billion kg in 2022 and will generate a CAGR of 2.1% during 2022-27. In 2022, dried & instant noodles was the largest category by value, accounting for a share of 55.1%, followed by dried pasta with 35.3%. China was the leading country in value terms globally in the year, amassing a share of 28.4%. Asia-Pacific and the Americas were the leading markets for pasta & noodles in 2022, with value shares of 54.3% and 20.7%, respectively.



The report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global pasta & noodles sector, analyzing data from 107 countries. It includes an analysis of the following -



Sector overview: Provides an overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region.



Change in consumption: Provides an overview of changes in the consumption of pasta & noodles over 2017-27, at global and regional levels.



High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top two high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, socio-demographic factors, and technological infrastructure.



Report Scope



Key Report Benefits

Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the pasta & noodles sector.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.

To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.



Key Topics Covered:





Executive Summary

Part 1: Sector Overview

Current Scenario and Future Outlook

Global Pasta & Noodles Sector Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?

Regional Pasta & Noodles Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?

Key Challenges in the Global Pasta & Noodles Sector

Part 2: Shift in Pasta & Noodles Consumption Patterns

Change in Consumption Levels in Overall Pasta & Noodles Sector, 2017-27

Reasons for Shift in Consumption Patterns

Part 3: Identifying High-Potential Countries

Analysis of 10 Countries on the Basis of Risk-Reward Analysis (Market Assessment, Economic Development,

Sociodemographic Factors, Governance Indicators, and Technological Infrastructure)

Part 4: Country Deep-Dive

High-Potential Country Analysis

Key Trends

Part 5: Health & Wellness Analysis

Global and Regional

Growth Contribution by Region

Key Product Attributes

Key Consumer Benefits

Leading Health & Wellness Companies by Category

Part 6: Competitive Environment

Leading Companies by Value - Global

Company and Brand Share Analysis - Global

Company and Brand Share Analysis by Region

Part 7: Competitive Landscape - Market Analysis

Part 8: Market Share of Private Labels

Private Label Share Analysis by Region

Private Label Share Analysis by Category

Part 9: Key Distribution Channels

Share of Key Distribution Channels - Global and Regional Level

Part 10: Select Industry Metrics

Global Patent Filings

Global Job Analytics

Global Deals

Part 11: Key Packaging Formats

Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type

Growth Analysis by Key Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

