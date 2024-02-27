Asia Pacific Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Volumetric Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps), By Application, By Route of Administration, By Animal Type, By End-use, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market is forecast to witness market growth of 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2030. In the year 2021, the Asia Pacific market's volume surged to 715.9 hundred units, showcasing a growth of 6.6% during 2019-2022.



In recent years, the veterinary healthcare landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation, paralleling the advancements seen in human medicine. One of the pivotal elements driving this evolution is the increasing adoption of cutting-edge medical equipment, with veterinary infusion pumps emerging as a cornerstone technology. Veterinary healthcare encompasses a broad range of activities to promote, maintain, and restore animals' health and well-being. Veterinary healthcare is essential for various reasons, including the prevention and control of diseases, management of injuries and conditions, and the overall enhancement of the quality of life for animals.



Additionally, veterinary healthcare includes emergency services to address acute and life-threatening conditions in animals. Emergency care may involve prompt diagnosis and intervention to stabilize and treat animals in critical situations. Veterinary surgeons perform surgical procedures to address various conditions, including injury repair, tumor removal, and orthopedic surgeries. Surgical interventions are often a crucial component of veterinary healthcare.



Furthermore, infusion pumps are extensively employed in fluid therapy, ensuring precise administration of fluids to maintain hydration, regulate electrolyte balance, and support critical care patients. The ability to tailor fluid administration rates to individual patient needs has elevated the standard of care in veterinary clinics and hospitals. Likewise, in veterinary anesthesia, where precise control over administering anesthetic agents is crucial, infusion pumps maintain optimal anesthesia levels. This is especially vital during surgical procedures, where accurate dosing is essential for the animal's well-being. Likewise, the continuous and controlled delivery of analgesic medications through infusion pumps has revolutionized pain management in veterinary medicine. From post-surgical recovery to chronic pain conditions, infusion pumps offer a reliable means of providing sustained relief while minimizing the risk of overdosing.



India has been witnessing an increasing emphasis on animal health and welfare through various government initiatives and programs. By enhancing the general well-being of companion animals and cattle, these programs want to foster cutting-edge medical technology, such as veterinary infusion pumps. One of the functions under the Assistance to States for Control of Animal Diseases (ASCAD) component is 'Research and innovation, Publicity and awareness, and Training & allied activities. While Publicity and awareness, Training, etc., are existing activities under the extant ASCAD component, 'Research and innovation' is a newly proposed activity. Under this, it is envisaged that funds may be released to recognized private/public Institutions, other Ministries / Departments, etc., for collaborations in research & innovations. Thus, increasing livestock population and emphasis on animal health in Asia Pacific will help expand the regional market.



The Chinese market dominated the Asia Pacific Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market by Country in 2022, and is set to continue to be a dominant market till 2030; thereby, achieving a market value of $31,485.1 Thousands by 2030. The Japanese market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% during 2023-2030. Additionally, the Indian market would experience a CAGR of 8.3% during 2023-2030.



Market Report Segmentation

By Product Type

Volumetric Infusion Pumps

Syringe Infusion Pumps

By Application

Fluid Therapy

Pain Management

Anesthesia

Nutrition

Others

By Route of Administration

Intravenous (IV)

Epidural Infusion

Subcutaneous

Others

By Animal Type

Companion Animals

Livestock Animals

By End-use

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Research & Academic Institutions

Home Care

Others

By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

