US E-Learning Market Set to Expand, Aided by Technological Advances and Smartphone Penetration

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US e-Learning Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest industry research publication meticulously curates insights on the US e-Learning market, highlighting a positive trajectory for the sector from 2023 to 2028. As detailed within the comprehensive report now available on our website, the market size stood at an impressive $87.09 billion in 2022, with forecasts indicating sustained growth fueled by increasing smartphone penetration, technological advancements, and the rising demand for flexible learning solutions.

The report illuminates several pivotal factors influencing the proliferation of e-learning in the US, including the high adoption rate of online courses and the shift towards virtual learning environments. Technological innovation is fostering the development of interactive and gamified platforms, attracting a growing user base eager to engage with new methods of online education. With an in-depth analysis of market dynamics and competitive landscapes, the publication highlights key vendors and prominent players shaping the future of education through digital means. Driven by a culture that embraces technological novelties, alongside substantial disposable incomes, the US market is ripe for the increased uptake of e-learning solutions across corporate, higher education, K-12, government, and vocational sectors.

Key insights from the report include:

The significant impact of urbanization and millennial purchasing power on the burgeoning e-learning market.

Enhancements in content quality and platform customization as crucial competitive differentiators in the industry.

The dominance of Learning Management Systems and language training segments, coupled with growing preferences for more interactive learning modalities.

The report's segmentation provides revenue insights into:

Delivery Mode: Packaged Content, Learning Management System (LMS), and others. Learning Mode: Self-paced and Instructor-led. Function: Training and Testing. End-User: Corporate, Higher Education, K-12, Government, and Vocational.

The e-learning sector's structure is detailed, considering market dynamics and an exploration of the competitive landscape, providing an authoritative source for stakeholders to gauge the pulse of the US e-learning market. Our research deploys robust methodology, ensuring the integrity and accuracy of the data presented. The report's findings signal that the US is poised to continue its leadership in e-learning deployment, abetted by a robust digital infrastructure, while pointing to areas for potential improvement, such as literacy rates and online learning accessibility. For those seeking to understand or tap into the US e-learning market's potential, this report offers strategic insights into consumer behavior, industry trends, and market forecasts.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $87.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $151.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter - 1: US E-Learning Market Overview

Chapter - 2: US E-Learning Market Projected Revenue

Chapter - 3: US E-Learning Market Segmentation Data

Chapter - 4: US E-Learning Market Prospects & Opportunities

Chapter - 5: US E-Learning Market Industry Overview

Chapter - 6: Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Oracle

Adobe

Skillsoft

Aptara

Coursera

Cisco

Anthology

Pearson

British Council

Udemy

GP Strategies

McGraw Hill

D2L

Cengage Learning

NIIT

Instructure

IXL Learning

Docebo

Cornerstone

edX

Khan Academy

Litmos

Chegg

Open Education

LinkedIn

Simplilearn

Age of Learning

Skillshare

BenchPrep

OpenSesame

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rwd07p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment