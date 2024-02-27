Ensurge Micropower ASA - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 19 March 2024

An Extraordinary General Meeting in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") will be held on 19 March 2024 at 9:00 (CET) as an electronic meeting. Please find enclosed the notice including attendance forms (in English and in Norwegian). The Extraordinary General Meeting will have the following agenda:

1 Registration of participating shareholders; election of a person to chair the meeting and a person to co-sign the minutes

2 Approval of the notice and agenda

3.1 Board authorization to issue shares in connection with share consolidation

3.2 Share consolidation

3.3 Amendment to the Articles of Association in connection with the share consolidation

4.1 Board authorization to issue shares in private placements

4.2 Board authorization to issue shares in rights issues

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation(TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

For more information, please contact: Lars Eikeland, Chief Executive Officer E-mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

