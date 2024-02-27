AgencyBloc Honored as a Top 20 Insurtech Pioneer

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgencyBloc , provider of growth-focused insurtech solutions catering to the health, senior, and benefits industries, has been honored as a top 20 insurtech pioneer by Enterprise Viewpoint .



Enterprise Viewpoint's comprehensive evaluation process considers factors, such as innovation, impact, and industry leadership. AgencyBloc is a standout insurtech player in these categories. This award reflects AgencyBloc's continuous dedication to providing unparalleled insurance growth enablement solutions to brokers, carriers, general agencies, independent marketing organizations (IMOs), and field marketing organizations (FMOs).

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized among the top 20 insurtech pioneers," expressed Tim Robinson, CEO at AgencyBloc . "This achievement not only validates our dedication to excellence but highlights the significance of our recent launch of the Plus Suite platform . It serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to deliver powerful solutions that solve our clients’ problems, setting them up for sustainable growth and success.”

AgencyBloc's inclusion in the Top 20 Insurtech list is a testament to the company’s legacy of providing solutions that position insurers for growth in the health, senior, and benefits industries and its dedication to helping insurers navigate the evolving digital landscape. As the insurance sector undergoes transformative changes, AgencyBloc continues to set new standards for excellence, providing insurers with the tools needed to thrive in a dynamic market.

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform that serves the health, senior, and benefits industry with a suite of solutions that can be strategically utilized to support the operational and growth needs of independent insurance agencies, GAs, IMO/FMOs, call centers, and carriers. To learn more about AgencyBloc and the Plus Suite, visit www.agencybloc.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

jen@stnickmedia.com

859-803-6597