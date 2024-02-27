Middle East & Africa Tree Nuts Market Outlook to 2029, Featuring Olam,The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Blue Diamond Growers, Agromillora, Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts and Ferrero

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Tree Nuts Market Outlook, 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive market outlook for Middle East & Africa tree nuts has been released, which extensively details the vibrant and expanding nuts market, spotlighting almonds as the dominant product segment. This report keenly observes potential market drivers including changing lifestyles, increased purchasing power, and the influence of global food trends, alongside discussing possible challenges such as water scarcity, technological barriers, and political instabilities.

Market Growth Driven by Health-Conscious Consumers and Cultural Food Traditions

The tree nuts market is rapidly growing in Middle East and Africa, driven by a greater consumer focus on health and nutritional value. The fostering of traditional nut-enriched cuisines and an increase in disposable incomes contribute to this sector's burgeoning demand. As consumers seek out convenient yet nutritious snack options, tree nuts like almonds, walnuts, and pistachios maintain their popularity for both direct consumption and culinary applications.

Diverse Applications Across Bakery, Confectionery, and Nutritional Foods

The incorporation of tree nuts into bakery and confectionery goods is significantly growing, with the market leveraging the unique flavors and textures of nuts to enhance product quality and appeal. Acknowledging the healthful benefits, producers are innovatively including nuts in their recipes, from savory dishes to sweet treats, providing an added value to consumers mindful of wellness and dietary choices.

Whole Tree Nuts to Witness Fastest Market Growth

The 'whole' form of tree nuts is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth in the Middle East and Africa market, attributed to the variety's widespread cultural use in traditional dishes and as a symbol of natural and unprocessed food. The preference for whole nuts is further influenced by the aesthetics of their presentation and associated perceptions of premium quality and freshness.

Almonds Continue to Reign as Nutritional Favorites

Almonds, recognized for their high fiber, protein, and healthy fat content, remain the leading product in the tree nuts market. Their versatile use across diverse culinary platforms and the increasing consumer emphasis on healthier eating habits underscore the continued dominance of this nut type in the regional market.



This report serves as a strategic guide for stakeholders within the tree nuts industry, providing vital information on market trends, consumer behaviors, and competitive landscapes. It stands as an invaluable resource for decision-makers looking to align their operational strategies with market dynamics and consumer demands.

Saudi Arabia and UAE Emerge as Significant Importers and Consumers

Among the countries analyzed, Saudi Arabia and the UAE emerge as significant import markets with a strong penchant for quality nut products. These countries' investments in the tree nuts sector are indicative of an increasing import and consumption driven by heightened nutritional awareness and diversified culinary integration.

Competitive Landscape and New Product Innovations

The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape, emphasizing the importance of innovation in product offerings and market strategies as key drivers for success. New product introductions, such as flavored almonds, reflect the dynamic response of key players to evolving consumer tastes and preferences. Overall, the Middle East & Africa Tree Nuts Market Outlook through 2029 offers a detailed examination of the rapidly growing market for tree nuts and is poised to equip industry players with actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and overcome potential barriers to growth.

Aspects covered in this report

Global Tree Nuts market Outlook with its value and forecast along with its segments

Various drivers and challenges

On-going trends and developments

Top profiled companies

Strategic recommendation

By Products

Almonds

Cashews

Walnuts

Pistachios

Hazelnuts

Macadamia

Pecans

Others (chest nuts, brazil-nuts, hickory-nuts, pine-nuts)

By Form

Whole

Split

Others

By Application

Direct consumption /culinary purpose

Bakery and confectionery

Cereals and granola bars

Nutritional and health foods

Dairy products

Other (Cosmetics and personal care, industrial use)

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/supermarket

Conventional store

Specialty store

Online retail

Company Coverage:

Olam International

The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Blue Diamond Growers

Agromillora

Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts SA

The Döhler Group

Ferrero SpA

