Smart Water Metering Market Soars in Europe and North America as Latest Industry Report Unveils Key Trends and Forecasts

Recent developments in smart water metering technology are transforming the utility landscape in both Europe and North America. The comprehensive analysis delivered in the newly published report, "Smart Water Metering in Europe and North America - 3rd Edition," provides a strategic forecast through 2028, alongside a deep dive into the comparative intricacies of these dynamic markets.

The report announces a compelling growth trajectory for the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and Automated Meter Reading (AMR) markets, revealing an installed base of 55.8 million AMI endpoints by the end of 2022. Expected to surge at a CAGR of 13.0 percent, this figure is set to nearly double, reaching an approximately 116.4 million units in 2028.

Structured to deliver a 360-degree overview, this strategic analysis features insights from over 30 new executive interviews with leading industry figures, detailed market forecasts, and in-depth country profiles, solidifying its position as a pivotal resource for stakeholders across the water utility sector.

Among the highlights are:

Expert commentary on next-generation RF and cellular standards for water AMI communications.

A broad spectrum overview of the water utility landscapes in Europe and North America.

Profiling of key industry players in both regions.

Analytical perspectives on AMI deployment advancements.

Focused Insights and Market Drivers



The document seeks to address critical questions that define the industry's forthcoming direction. Stewarded by the report's extensive analysis, readers are guided through the complexities of the market, leading to a comprehensive understanding of technological developments and emerging low-power, wide-area (LPWA) networking technologies.

Key inquiries include:

The influence of major trends shaping the water AMI markets. Distinct differences between the European and North American sectors. The evolving communications technology landscape for future water AMI implementations.

With market intelligence that covers a vast array of topics, from communications technology alternatives to profiles of the largest water AMI projects, the report emerges as an indispensable tool for an array of professionals within the water utility sector.

In a climate that continually adapts to the changing needs of populations and environments alike, the adoption of intelligent water management systems is rapidly scaling up. Industry stakeholders, including vendors, telecom operators, and investors, are encouraged to integrate the report's insights to navigate this growth market effectively.

The newly published findings from this strategic report offer invaluable resources to those committed to staying at the forefront of smart water metering innovation and market developments.

Key Topics Covered

Water Services in Europe and North America

Smart Water Metering

IoT Networks and Communications Technologies

Smart Metering Industry Players

Water AMR/AMI Market Profiles

Water AMR/AMI Projects in Europe and North America by Technology

Market Analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value in 2022 55.8 Million Units Forecasted Market Value by 2028 116.4 Million Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Europe, North America



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Apator

Arad Group

Axioma Metering

B METERS

Badger Meter

Diehl Metering

Wehrle Group

Engelmann Sensor

FILA

GWF

Honeywell

INTEGRA Metering

Itron

Janz (SIT Group)

Kamstrup

Lorenz

Landis+Gyr

Maddalena

Metron-Farnier

Minol-ZENNER Group

Mueller Systems

Neptune Technology Group (Roper Technologies)

QUNDIS

Sagemcom

Sensus (Xylem)

Aclara (Hubbell)

Abering

AIUT

APKAPPA

Birdz (Veolia)

Ista

Netmore

Smart Earth Technologies

Sontex

SUEZ Smart Solutions

Techem

Technolog (Roper Technologies)

Telereading

Vodafone

Atlantica Digital

Dropcountr

Ferranti

Harris Utilities

Idrica (Global Omnium)

Indra

Oracle

TaKaDu

Terranova Software

VertexOne

