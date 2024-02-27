Smart Water Metering Market Soars in Europe and North America as Latest Industry Report Unveils Key Trends and Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Water Metering in Europe and North America - 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Recent developments in smart water metering technology are transforming the utility landscape in both Europe and North America. The comprehensive analysis delivered in the newly published report, "Smart Water Metering in Europe and North America - 3rd Edition," provides a strategic forecast through 2028, alongside a deep dive into the comparative intricacies of these dynamic markets.
The report announces a compelling growth trajectory for the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and Automated Meter Reading (AMR) markets, revealing an installed base of 55.8 million AMI endpoints by the end of 2022. Expected to surge at a CAGR of 13.0 percent, this figure is set to nearly double, reaching an approximately 116.4 million units in 2028.
Structured to deliver a 360-degree overview, this strategic analysis features insights from over 30 new executive interviews with leading industry figures, detailed market forecasts, and in-depth country profiles, solidifying its position as a pivotal resource for stakeholders across the water utility sector.
Among the highlights are:
- Expert commentary on next-generation RF and cellular standards for water AMI communications.
- A broad spectrum overview of the water utility landscapes in Europe and North America.
- Profiling of key industry players in both regions.
- Analytical perspectives on AMI deployment advancements.
Focused Insights and Market Drivers
The document seeks to address critical questions that define the industry's forthcoming direction. Stewarded by the report's extensive analysis, readers are guided through the complexities of the market, leading to a comprehensive understanding of technological developments and emerging low-power, wide-area (LPWA) networking technologies.
Key inquiries include:
- The influence of major trends shaping the water AMI markets.
- Distinct differences between the European and North American sectors.
- The evolving communications technology landscape for future water AMI implementations.
With market intelligence that covers a vast array of topics, from communications technology alternatives to profiles of the largest water AMI projects, the report emerges as an indispensable tool for an array of professionals within the water utility sector.
In a climate that continually adapts to the changing needs of populations and environments alike, the adoption of intelligent water management systems is rapidly scaling up. Industry stakeholders, including vendors, telecom operators, and investors, are encouraged to integrate the report's insights to navigate this growth market effectively.
The newly published findings from this strategic report offer invaluable resources to those committed to staying at the forefront of smart water metering innovation and market developments.
Key Topics Covered
- Water Services in Europe and North America
- Smart Water Metering
- IoT Networks and Communications Technologies
- Smart Metering Industry Players
- Water AMR/AMI Market Profiles
- Water AMR/AMI Projects in Europe and North America by Technology
- Market Analysis
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value in 2022
|55.8 Million Units
|Forecasted Market Value by 2028
|116.4 Million Units
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.0%
|Regions Covered
|Europe, North America
