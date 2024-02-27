Global Cold Chain Market Projected to Expand by USD 441.18 Billion with a CAGR of 18% from 2023-2028, Finds New Research Study

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cold Chain Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cold chain market is experiencing significant growth, and a newly published research study forecasts this trend to continue through the 2023-2028 period. The detailed analysis indicates a robust expansion of the market by USD 441.18 billion and an acceleration at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.04%. This growth trajectory is attributed to several key drivers, including the increasing implementation of RFID in cold chain logistics, an upsurge in the number of trade corridors, and a rise in pharmaceutical distribution via e-commerce platforms.

As per the comprehensive market analysis, the cold chain sector is categorized by its services in refrigerated warehousing and transportation. More specific segmentation of the market is seen across various applications encompassing meats, seafood, fruits, vegetables, beverages, dairy, frozen desserts, bakery, confectionery, and healthcare products.

The report provides not only quantitative data but also qualitative insights into the cold chain market dynamics across different geographical regions, comprising North America, APAC (Asia-Pacific), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The market's extensive geographic spread underscores its importance across diverse economies and the global supply chain.

Notably, the analysis shines a light on the proliferation of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities as a significant element propelling market expansion in the coming years. Moreover, it highlights the growing integration of IoT (Internet of Things) with cold chain solutions and the employment of Automated Storage/Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) as pivotal factors expected to generate substantial demand within the industry.

The cold chain market report delves into an in-depth vendor landscape and provides a strategic assessment of the major players in the field who have been instrumental to the industry's growth. These encompass a range of established companies whose operations span refrigerated logistics, warehousing, and technology-driven supply chain solutions.

Key Market Insights Include:

A thorough market sizing analysis along with future forecast predictions.

An examination of the market's industry dynamics and competitive landscape.

In-depth vendor analysis encompassing around 25 prominent market players.

The research report is poised to be an invaluable resource for businesses looking to understand the cold chain market's growth opportunities and to strategize accordingly. With its comprehensive and reliable data, the report anticipates the myriad ways companies can capitalize on the forthcoming market developments.

Companies Profiled

Americold Realty Trust Inc.

AP Moller Maersk AS

Burris Logistics Co.

Cold Chain Technologies

Congebec Logistics Inc.

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx Corp.

Frialsa Frigorificos SA de CV

ColdEX Ltd.

John Swire and Sons Ltd.

Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

NewCold Cooperatief UA

Nichirei Corp.

Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd.

Snowman Logistics Ltd.

Tippmann Group

United Parcel Service Inc.

VersaCold Logistics Services

WH Group Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m35vxe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.