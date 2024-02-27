Carsharing Telematics Market Enjoys Robust Growth, Projections Indicate Surge to 269.4 Million Members by 2027

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Carsharing Telematics Market - 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The landscape of urban mobility is rapidly evolving, with technological advancements and changing consumer preferences fueling growth in the carsharing sector. Reflecting this dynamic pace, a comprehensive new report has been released, offering meticulous analysis and forecasts of the carsharing telematics market. Highlighting key growth trajectories, the report finds that global carsharing membership is anticipated to experience a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9 percent, soaring from 123.4 million members at the end of 2022 to a staggering 269.4 million by 2027.


This pivotal research, encompassing 150 pages of business intelligence, provides valuable insights for stakeholders desiring to navigate the complexities of the carsharing industry. Elucidating the various models, including station-based, free-floating, and corporate carsharing, the report stands as a testament to the upward momentum seen across virtually all segments of the market.

The analysis divulges that in 2022, the public carsharing fleet reached a commendable total of 575,000 vehicles. The study demonstrates the implications of these findings for urban planning, environmental sustainability, and the broader transportation industry, where carsharing has emerged as a solution, augmenting other modes of transportation for achieving comprehensive urban mobility.

Groundbreaking integration of telematics systems and smartphone applications are recognized as the key catalysts for the accessibility and convenience of carsharing services. Through exhaustive analysis, the report meticulously profiles 35 carsharing platform vendors, drawing attention to successful business strategies and emerging market leaders. It also delves into 68 distinct carsharing initiatives, revealing a tapestry of innovation and customer-focused services.

  • Insights from 30 executive interviews with market-leading companies.
  • Comprehensive overview of the carsharing telematics value chain.
  • In-depth market trend analysis and predictions of future developments.
  • Case studies showcasing the diversity of the market.
  • Regional forecasts extending to 2027.

The revelations contained within this report are poised to serve as a beacon for an array of industry players. The content is tailored to inform car manufacturers, telematics service providers, carsharing organizations, telecom operators, content providers, investors, consultants, and governmental agencies as they make strategic decisions.

The study not only underscores the impressive growth trajectory projected for the carsharing market but also sheds light on the evolving corporate carsharing sector. With an eye to the future, this report offers a lens into the continued integration of carsharing models in corporate settings, aiming to enhance availability and reduce transportation costs for businesses around the globe.

Rich in detail, this latest report asserts itself as the preeminent source for understanding the rapidly maturing carsharing telematics landscape and the broader implications for transportation and technology sectors worldwide.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages150
Forecast Period2022 - 2027
Estimated Market Value in 2022123.4 Million
Forecasted Market Value by 2027269.4 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate16.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered:

  • Cars and Personal Mobility Services
  • Car OEM Mobility Service Initiatives
  • Carsharing Organisations
  • Technology Vendors
  • Market Forecasts and Trends

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • 4Mobility
  • ALD Automotive (Ayvens)
  • Arval
  • Astus
  • Atom Mobility
  • Autonapůl
  • Avis Budget Group
  • Awto
  • Beast
  • BlueLA (Blink Mobility)
  • BlueSG
  • BMW
  • Bolt Drive
  • Bosch
  • Cambio
  • Cantamen
  • Careco Car Sharing
  • Carmine
  • Citiz
  • CityBee
  • Communauto
  • Continental
  • Convadis
  • Co-Wheels
  • Delimobil
  • Eccocar
  • Ekar
  • Enjoy
  • Enterprise Rent-A-Car
  • Envoy Technologies
  • Europcar Mobility Group
  • EvCard
  • Evo Car Share
  • Fleetster (Next Generation Mobility)
  • Flinkster
  • Free2Move
  • Geotab
  • GIG CarShare
  • Glide.io
  • GoCar
  • GoGet
  • Good Travel Software
  • GoTo Global Mobility
  • GreenMobility
  • GreenShareCar
  • Greenwheels
  • Hertz
  • Humax
  • Hyre
  • Hyundai Motor Group
  • iDrive
  • IMS
  • Invers
  • Keko
  • Kinto
  • Kuantic
  • Launch Mobility
  • Leasys
  • Liandong Cloud
  • Liberkee (Huf Secure Mobile)
  • Lotte Rental
  • Mevo
  • Miles
  • Mobiag
  • Mobility Carsharing Switzerland
  • Mobility Tech Green
  • MoboKey
  • Modo
  • MOL Limo
  • Moqo
  • Move About Group (OKQ8)
  • MyWheels
  • Nissan
  • OCTO Telematics
  • OpenFleet
  • Optimum Automotive Group
  • ORIX Auto Corporation
  • Panek
  • Poppy
  • Renault Group
  • Ridecell
  • Ruptela
  • Share Now
  • Sixt Group
  • Socar
  • Stadtmobil
  • Stellantis
  • Targa Telematics
  • Teltonika
  • TikTak
  • TomTom
  • Toyota
  • Traficar
  • Turbi
  • Udrive
  • Volkswagen Group
  • Voltio
  • Vulog
  • Webfleet
  • WeGo Carsharing
  • Wunder Mobility
  • Yandex Drive
  • Zemtu
  • Zity

