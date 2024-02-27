Carsharing Telematics Market Enjoys Robust Growth, Projections Indicate Surge to 269.4 Million Members by 2027

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Carsharing Telematics Market - 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The landscape of urban mobility is rapidly evolving, with technological advancements and changing consumer preferences fueling growth in the carsharing sector. Reflecting this dynamic pace, a comprehensive new report has been released, offering meticulous analysis and forecasts of the carsharing telematics market. Highlighting key growth trajectories, the report finds that global carsharing membership is anticipated to experience a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9 percent, soaring from 123.4 million members at the end of 2022 to a staggering 269.4 million by 2027.



This pivotal research, encompassing 150 pages of business intelligence, provides valuable insights for stakeholders desiring to navigate the complexities of the carsharing industry. Elucidating the various models, including station-based, free-floating, and corporate carsharing, the report stands as a testament to the upward momentum seen across virtually all segments of the market.

The analysis divulges that in 2022, the public carsharing fleet reached a commendable total of 575,000 vehicles. The study demonstrates the implications of these findings for urban planning, environmental sustainability, and the broader transportation industry, where carsharing has emerged as a solution, augmenting other modes of transportation for achieving comprehensive urban mobility.

Groundbreaking integration of telematics systems and smartphone applications are recognized as the key catalysts for the accessibility and convenience of carsharing services. Through exhaustive analysis, the report meticulously profiles 35 carsharing platform vendors, drawing attention to successful business strategies and emerging market leaders. It also delves into 68 distinct carsharing initiatives, revealing a tapestry of innovation and customer-focused services.

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market-leading companies.

Comprehensive overview of the carsharing telematics value chain.

In-depth market trend analysis and predictions of future developments.

Case studies showcasing the diversity of the market.

Regional forecasts extending to 2027.

The revelations contained within this report are poised to serve as a beacon for an array of industry players. The content is tailored to inform car manufacturers, telematics service providers, carsharing organizations, telecom operators, content providers, investors, consultants, and governmental agencies as they make strategic decisions.

The study not only underscores the impressive growth trajectory projected for the carsharing market but also sheds light on the evolving corporate carsharing sector. With an eye to the future, this report offers a lens into the continued integration of carsharing models in corporate settings, aiming to enhance availability and reduce transportation costs for businesses around the globe.

Rich in detail, this latest report asserts itself as the preeminent source for understanding the rapidly maturing carsharing telematics landscape and the broader implications for transportation and technology sectors worldwide.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value in 2022 123.4 Million Forecasted Market Value by 2027 269.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Cars and Personal Mobility Services

Car OEM Mobility Service Initiatives

Carsharing Organisations

Technology Vendors

Market Forecasts and Trends

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

4Mobility

ALD Automotive (Ayvens)

Arval

Astus

Atom Mobility

Autonapůl

Avis Budget Group

Awto

Beast

BlueLA (Blink Mobility)

BlueSG

BMW

Bolt Drive

Bosch

Cambio

Cantamen

Careco Car Sharing

Carmine

Citiz

CityBee

Communauto

Continental

Convadis

Co-Wheels

Delimobil

Eccocar

Ekar

Enjoy

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Envoy Technologies

Europcar Mobility Group

EvCard

Evo Car Share

Fleetster (Next Generation Mobility)

Flinkster

Free2Move

Geotab

GIG CarShare

Glide.io

GoCar

GoGet

Good Travel Software

GoTo Global Mobility

GreenMobility

GreenShareCar

Greenwheels

Hertz

Humax

Hyre

Hyundai Motor Group

iDrive

IMS

Invers

Keko

Kinto

Kuantic

Launch Mobility

Leasys

Liandong Cloud

Liberkee (Huf Secure Mobile)

Lotte Rental

Mevo

Miles

Mobiag

Mobility Carsharing Switzerland

Mobility Tech Green

MoboKey

Modo

MOL Limo

Moqo

Move About Group (OKQ8)

MyWheels

Nissan

OCTO Telematics

OpenFleet

Optimum Automotive Group

ORIX Auto Corporation

Panek

Poppy

Renault Group

Ridecell

Ruptela

Share Now

Sixt Group

Socar

Stadtmobil

Stellantis

Targa Telematics

Teltonika

TikTak

TomTom

Toyota

Traficar

Turbi

Udrive

Volkswagen Group

Voltio

Vulog

Webfleet

WeGo Carsharing

Wunder Mobility

Yandex Drive

Zemtu

Zity

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/noi9tl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment