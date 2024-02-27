The Rotavirus Prophylaxis Market Set To Grow At A Rate Of 10% Fueled By Rising Cases Of Rotavirus Infections As Per The Business Research Company's Rotavirus Prophylaxis Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s rotavirus prophylaxis global market report 2024, the rotavirus prophylaxis market has experienced significant growth, driven by rising cases of rotavirus infections and increased funding from institutions for the development of vaccines and oral medications. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%, the rotavirus prophylaxis market is projected to reach $9.05 billion in 2024, showcasing robust expansion. Looking ahead, the rotavirus prophylaxis market is poised for continued growth, with an anticipated CAGR of 10.0% leading to a market size of $13.24 billion by 2028.



Learn More In-Depth On The Rotavirus Prophylaxis Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rotavirus-prophylaxis-global-market-report

Funding from Institutions Fueling Market Growth

One of the primary drivers of the rotavirus prophylaxis market is the substantial funding provided by institutions for research and development initiatives. Institutions, including government agencies, non-profit organizations, and venture capital firms, allocate resources to support the development of vaccines and medications aimed at preventing rotavirus infections. This funding facilitates research across various stages of vaccine development, from preclinical studies to clinical trials and commercialization.

For example, in April 2022, Indiana University received a $1.2 million grant from venture capital firm GIVAX Inc. to develop a new technology for a combination oral rotavirus-norovirus vaccine for infants. This innovative vaccine aims to provide protection against both rotavirus and norovirus, addressing two significant causes of viral gastroenteritis in young children. Such funding initiatives accelerate the development of novel prophylactic measures against rotavirus infections, thereby driving market growth.

Focus on Vaccine Development by Major Players

Key players in the rotavirus prophylaxis market are actively engaged in the development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent rotavirus infections. These companies invest heavily in research and development to meet the growing demand for effective prophylactic solutions. Vaccine approvals involve rigorous testing and regulatory processes to ensure safety and efficacy, particularly in vulnerable populations such as infants and young children.

For instance, GlaxoSmithKline PLC recently announced FDA approval for an oral-dosing applicator-only presentation of ROTARIX, a rotavirus vaccine designed to prevent rotavirus gastroenteritis in infants. This approval underscores the commitment of major pharmaceutical companies to advancing vaccine development and improving access to preventive healthcare measures.

Market Segmentation and Growth Opportunities

The rotavirus prophylaxis market is segmented based on treatment, route of administration, distribution channel, and end-users. Treatments include vaccines such as Rotarix, Rotavac, and Rotavin-M1, as well as oral rehydration fluids and other medications. The route of administration includes oral, parenteral, and other administration routes, while distribution channels encompass hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and other channels.

North America currently leads the rotavirus prophylaxis market, with significant contributions from pharmaceutical companies and research institutions. However, emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America present lucrative growth opportunities due to increasing awareness of preventive healthcare measures and rising investments in healthcare infrastructure.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Rotavirus Prophylaxis Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13045&type=smp

In conclusion, the rotavirus prophylaxis market is experiencing robust growth driven by increased funding from institutions and the focus of major pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development. The rotavirus prophylaxis market offers significant opportunities for stakeholders involved in research, development, and commercialization of prophylactic measures against rotavirus infections. With continued investments in research and regulatory approvals for novel vaccines, the rotavirus prophylaxis market is poised for sustained growth in the coming years. By addressing the unmet need for effective rotavirus prophylaxis, stakeholders can contribute to improved public health outcomes and reduced disease burden globally.

Rotavirus Prophylaxis Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the rotavirus prophylaxis market size, rotavirus prophylaxis market segments, rotavirus prophylaxis market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Viral Gastroenteritis Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/viral-gastroenteritis-global-market-report

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/inflammatory-bowel-disease-treatment-global-market-report

Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-inflammatory-therapeutics-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.



