The Endoscopy Video Systems Market Size Is Expected To Reach $35 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of More Than 7% As Per The Business Research Company's Endoscopy Video Systems Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s Endoscopy Video Systems Global Market Report 2024, the endoscopy video systems market has emerged as a vital component of the healthcare industry, offering innovative solutions for diagnosis, treatment, and management of various gastrointestinal and inflammatory conditions. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%, the endoscopy video systems market size is set to reach $26.56 billion in 2024, showcasing remarkable growth potential. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $35.08 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.2%. This unprecedented endoscopy video systems market growth is fueled by factors such as the rising prevalence of stomach and colorectal cancer, increasing rates of inflammatory bowel disease, and advancements in surgical visualization platforms.



Addressing the Rising Incidence of Cancer

Stomach (gastric) cancer and colorectal cancer are among the most prevalent types of cancer globally, posing significant challenges to healthcare systems worldwide. The utilization of endoscopy video systems for screening, diagnosis, and treatment of these cancers has become increasingly indispensable. For instance, in the US alone, it is estimated that over 26,500 new stomach cancer cases and 153,020 colorectal cancer cases will be diagnosed in 2023. Endoscopy video systems play a crucial role in early detection and management of these cancers, enabling physicians to visualize and assess abnormalities within the gastrointestinal tract with high precision and accuracy.

Learn More In-Depth On The Endoscopy Video Systems Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/endoscopy-video-systems-global-market-report

Managing Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including conditions such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, represents a significant healthcare challenge, affecting millions of individuals worldwide. Endoscopy video systems play a pivotal role in the diagnosis and management of IBD, allowing healthcare providers to visualize and monitor inflammation and ulceration within the gastrointestinal tract. With the incidence rate of IBD projected to increase substantially in the coming years, driven by factors such as changes in diet, lifestyle, and environmental factors, the demand for endoscopy video systems is expected to witness robust growth. These systems offer clinicians valuable insights into disease progression and response to treatment, enabling more effective management of IBD and improved patient outcomes.

Innovative Solutions and Strategic Acquisitions

Major players in the endoscopy video systems market are actively engaged in developing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients. Surgical visualization platforms, such as Olympus Corporation's VISERA ELITE III, offer advanced imaging features and capabilities, enhancing the efficiency and efficacy of minimally invasive procedures across various medical specialties. Furthermore, strategic acquisitions, such as Olympus Corporation's acquisition of Quest Photonic Devices B.V., underscore the industry's commitment to innovation and growth. Through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, companies are expanding their product portfolios and strengthening their market presence, driving further growth and innovation in the endoscopy video systems market.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Endoscopy Video Systems Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13053&type=smp

Endoscopy Video Systems Market Segmentation and Regional Dynamics

The endoscopy video systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Endoscopic Video Systems, Endoscopy Video Components

2) By Component Type: Camera Head, Light Sources, Suction Pumps, Video Processors, Insufflators

3) By Application: Upper GI Endoscopy, Colonoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy, ENT Endoscopy, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

North America currently leads the endoscopy video systems market, accounting for the largest share of total revenue in 2023, followed by other regions such as Asia Pacific and Western Europe.

In conclusion, the endoscopy video systems market presents significant opportunities for growth and innovation, driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal conditions, advancements in surgical visualization technology, and strategic initiatives by key market players. With ongoing advancements in technology and increasing investments in research and development, the future of the endoscopy video systems market looks promising, offering vast opportunities for stakeholders across the healthcare industry to make a meaningful impact on patient health and well-being.

Endoscopy Video Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the endoscopy video systems market size, endoscopy video systems market segments, endoscopy video systems market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Endoscopy Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/endoscopy-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Endoscope Reprocessing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/endoscope-reprocessing-global-market-report

Robotic Endoscopy Devices Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/robotic-endoscopy-devices-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.



