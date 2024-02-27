Vasomotor Menopausal Symptoms (VMS) Treatment Market Analysis 2024-2028: Projected Market Size And Major Growth Factors As Per The Business Research Company's Vasomotor Menopausal Symptoms (VMS) Treatment Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Vasomotor Menopausal Symptoms (VMS) Treatment Global Market Report 2024, the vasomotor menopausal symptoms (VMS) treatment market has witnessed substantial growth, driven by a myriad of factors including increasing awareness, government initiatives, and innovative treatment options. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%, the market is expected to reach $17.86 billion in 2024, marking a significant milestone in its expansion. Looking ahead, the market is poised for even stronger growth, with a projected market size of $23.11 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7%. This growth trajectory reflects the rising focus on women's health and the development of novel treatment options to address menopausal symptoms effectively.



Government Initiatives Driving Market Growth

One of the key drivers of the VMS treatment market is the government's initiatives for women's health in menopause. Governments worldwide are increasingly recognizing the importance of addressing menopausal symptoms and supporting women's health during this transition phase. These initiatives encompass funding for innovative studies on menopausal transition, illness prevention, and research related to pharmacological, clinical, and epidemiological aspects. For example, the Government of New South Wales in Australia initiated a $40.3 million investment over four years to develop new programs for women facing severe menopausal symptoms. Such initiatives not only raise awareness about menopausal health but also drive the demand for advanced treatment options, thereby fueling market growth.

Innovative Treatment Options

Major players in the VMS treatment market are at the forefront of developing innovative treatment options to meet the evolving needs of patients. These companies are investing in research and development to introduce new drugs and therapies that offer improved efficacy and safety compared to existing treatments. For instance, Astellas Pharma Inc. received FDA approval for Veozah (fezolinetant), the first nonhormonal neurokinin 3 (NK3) receptor antagonist authorized for treating menopausal-related VMS. This hormone-free option provides an alternative treatment for women experiencing VMS, particularly those who cannot or prefer not to use hormone therapy. Similarly, Amyris Inc.'s acquisition of MenoLabs LLC underscores the company's commitment to expanding its presence in the women's health market and leveraging new technologies to address menopausal symptoms.

Market Landscape and Opportunities

The VMS treatment market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including Pfizer Inc., Abbvie Inc., and Novartis AG, among others. These companies are focusing on developing a diverse portfolio of products and expanding their market presence through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

North America leads the vasomotor menopausal symptoms (VMS) treatment market, accounting for the largest share of total revenue in 2023.

The vasomotor menopausal symptoms (vms) treatment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: Antidepressants, Fluoxetine, Paroxetine, Sertraline, Hormone Therapy, Anticonvulsant, Phenytoin, Phenobarbital, Other Drug Classes

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Other End-Users

In conclusion, the vasomotor menopausal symptoms (VMS) treatment market is poised for strong growth in the coming years, driven by increasing awareness, government initiatives, and innovative treatment options. As governments worldwide continue to prioritize women's health and invest in research and development, the market is expected to witness significant expansion.

Major players in the vasomotor menopausal symptoms (VMS) treatment market are actively investing in research and development to introduce new drugs and therapies that offer improved efficacy and safety, thereby meeting the evolving needs of patients. With ongoing advancements and strategic initiatives, the future of the VMS treatment market looks promising, offering vast opportunities for growth and development in the years to come.

Vasomotor Menopausal Symptoms (VMS) Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the vasomotor menopausal symptoms (VMS) treatment market size, vasomotor menopausal symptoms (VMS) treatment market segments, vasomotor menopausal symptoms (VMS) treatment market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

