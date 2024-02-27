Cargotec Corporation: Share Repurchase 27.2.2024

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 27 FEBRUARY 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
   
   
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 27.2.2024 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date          27.2.2024 
Bourse trade        Buy 
Share                 CGCBV 
Amount            10 000Shares
Average price/ share   61,8083EUR
Total cost           618 083,00EUR
   
   
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 541 043 shares
including the shares repurchased on 27.2.2024 
   
   
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne Sarvikivi          Sami Huttunen 
   
   
   


For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,400 people. www.cargotec.com

