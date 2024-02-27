NBME Hires New Vice President of Product Management and Innovation

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBME, a leading medical assessment company, has hired Laura Ryan as Vice President of Product Management & Innovation in its Growth and Innovation division.

Ryan brings over 18 years of experience in product management, health care education and relationship management to her new role. She will oversee the development and delivery of innovative and high-quality assessment products and services.

Ryan comes to NBME from Elsevier, where she spent over a decade leading a multi-functional team to create digital products and content solutions that helped educate health care practitioners.

“Laura is a fantastic leader who is deeply invested in improving patient care through her work building digital assessments and tools that deliver information and insights to health care professionals,” Pamela Treves, NBME Senior Vice President of Growth and Innovation, said. “She will play an integral role in enhancing our product portfolio and we are delighted to have her on board.”

Ryan will place NBME’s medical learners, educators, and partners at the center of her innovation and product strategy. Ryan and her team will work closely with internal NBME experts and the medical education community to understand customer needs, challenges and behaviors. She will utilize these insights to drive product decisions.

“It’s a tremendously exciting time to be joining NBME,” Ryan said. “What we’re focusing on now is assessment that drives learning. We’re determining how to provide actionable insights to our medical learners in order to help guide the development of the skills and behaviors needed to deliver quality care to a diverse population of patients. These are skills such as clinical reasoning, communication and teamwork.”

By joining NBME, Ryan hopes to expand her knowledge and experience in the medical assessment space, and help the organization continue to fulfill its mission through new product delivery. At the same time, she brings to the organization her expertise in health care practitioner engagement with digital education products, agile product development and launch experience.

“This is such a mission-driven organization that not only cares about the same things that I do as an individual outside of work, but it also aligns with the way I wish to see my career evolve. I am pleasantly surprised every single day at how dedicated the staff is to the mission and vision of NBME,” Ryan said.

After beginning her career as a social worker, Ryan soon realized she wanted to have a different type of impact on the health of the public. She transitioned to the online education industry, where she led a multi-functional team to deliver compliance training and assessments. Ryan’s passion remained health-focused, as she moved to a role leading a team to develop digital education products targeted towards health care practitioners in multiple specialty areas. She gained valuable experience creating and launching digital products and developed critical skills necessary to establish strategic relationships with key individuals.

Before arriving at NBME, Ryan earned a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Rutgers University. She previously served as the program director of Commercial Content Solutions, STMJ Product Management at Elsevier. In 2022, she earned her Master of Public Health from George Washington University, graduating summa cum laude.

Ryan is a newly appointed board member of the Delaware Valley Legacy Fund (DVLF), a philanthropic organization that funds smaller LGBTQ+ nonprofits in the region. She is a member of the Marketing/Events Committee and their ‘Our Night Out’ Committee. At the William Way LGBT Community Center (WWCC), she is on the board of directors, serves as chair of its Governance Committee and as a member of its Finance Committee.

About NBME

NBME offers a versatile selection of high-quality assessments and educational services for students, professionals, educators and institutions dedicated to the evolving needs of medical education and health care. To serve these communities, NBME collaborates with a comprehensive array of professionals, including test developers, academic researchers, scoring experts, physicians, medical educators, state medical board members and public representatives.



Together with the Federation of State Medical Boards, NBME develops and manages the United States Medical Licensing Examination®. In addition, NBME is committed to meeting the needs of educators and learners globally with assessment products and expert services such as Subject Examinations, Customized Assessment Services, Self-Assessments, International Foundations of Medicine® and Item-Writing Workshops.



NBME also provides medical education funding and mentorship through the Latin America Grants Program, Stemmler Fund and Strategic Educators Enhancement Fund, which serve to advance assessment at educators’ and health professionals’ own institutions. Learn more about NBME at NBME.org.

