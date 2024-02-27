Nanterre, February 26th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From February 19th to February 23rd , 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From February 19th to February 23RD , 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 19/02/2024 FR0000125486 34 046 113,7494 XPAR VINCI 19/02/2024 FR0000125486 18 320 113,7518 CEUX VINCI 19/02/2024 FR0000125486 2 332 113,7579 TQEX VINCI 19/02/2024 FR0000125486 4 173 113,7717 AQEU VINCI 20/02/2024 FR0000125486 34 015 114,2482 XPAR VINCI 20/02/2024 FR0000125486 18 558 114,2416 CEUX VINCI 20/02/2024 FR0000125486 2 347 114,2479 TQEX VINCI 20/02/2024 FR0000125486 4 268 114,2627 AQEU VINCI 21/02/2024 FR0000125486 34 302 114,8941 XPAR VINCI 21/02/2024 FR0000125486 19 017 114,8893 CEUX VINCI 21/02/2024 FR0000125486 2 367 114,9005 TQEX VINCI 21/02/2024 FR0000125486 4 448 114,8919 AQEU VINCI 22/02/2024 FR0000125486 15 584 115,1821 XPAR VINCI 22/02/2024 FR0000125486 7 144 115,13 CEUX VINCI 22/02/2024 FR0000125486 653 114,9848 TQEX VINCI 22/02/2024 FR0000125486 945 115,0147 AQEU VINCI 23/02/2024 FR0000125486 3 167 115,4156 XPAR VINCI 23/02/2024 FR0000125486 1 730 115,4153 CEUX VINCI 23/02/2024 FR0000125486 233 115,4464 TQEX VINCI 23/02/2024 FR0000125486 406 115,4387 AQEU TOTAL 208 055 114,4310

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment