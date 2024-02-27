India's Fingerprint Payment Market Projected to Experience Robust Growth by 2028, Strengthening National Security and Enhancing Financial Inclusion

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Fingerprint Payment Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive research publication centered on the India Fingerprint Payment market has been published, indicating a strong growth trajectory for the sector through to 2028. The market's expansion is bolstered by the rising necessity to secure sensitive data and the upscaling of security measures against increasing instances of fraud and terrorism.

The surge in national security concerns, along with increasing investments in secure payment systems across various industries, is fueling the adoption of fingerprint payment solutions. Industries such as government, law enforcement, and military are extensively utilizing biometric methods to ensure a higher level of security in transactions.

Technology Advancements Driving Market Expansion



With biometric systems becoming prevalent in consumer electronics, propelled by heightened adoption of mobile devices, the India fingerprint payment market is set to broaden its horizons. Fingerprint payment solutions offer a convenient and secure method of identity verification for transactions, facilitating a seamless shopping experience for consumers while bolstering retailer security.

Convenience and security are at the forefront of financial transactions, and the fingerprint payment method stands out as an exemplary model. It integrates both passive and active biometric techniques, enhancing the consumer experience and retailer confidence.

Financial Inclusion Initiatives Spur Demand

The integration of biometric sensors in payment systems not only ensures robust security but also propels the shift towards next-generation financial services. Fingerprint payment systems are shaping up to play a pivotal role in financial inclusion, opening up more markets and opportunities for stakeholders.

Developments in the Indian banking sector have been monumental, with technology spearheading the transition to convenient, home-based banking services. Biometrics, particularly fingerprints, have addressed customer security concerns associated with digital banking channels, ensuring personalized and secure banking experiences.

Integration of Fingerprint in Aadhar-Enabled Payments



Fingerprint technology, a key player in biometric systems, is being leveraged for Aadhar-enabled payment systems, eliminating the need for multiple passwords and enhancing transaction security.

Advancements in Biometric Technology



Biometric payment systems have witnessed significant advancements, with POS terminals now being capable of accepting diverse biometric authentications. The inclusion of IoT in biometric systems has further fortified the robustness of biometric data storage and transaction security.

Market Segmentation and Key Players



The India Fingerprint Payment market is meticulously segmented based on components, types of fingerprint scanners, and end-user industries, which include retail, government, transportation, healthcare, and hospitality, among others. Leading players shaping the market landscape include Synaptics Incorporated, Apple India Private Limited, Thales India Pvt. Ltd., and several others who are pivotal to the growth of this sector.

Challenges to Adoption



Despite the favorable market conditions, certain factors constrain the market's growth potential. Technology advancements have paved the way for cashless and cardless retail, and the current cost of biometric payment systems hinders widespread adoption. Nevertheless, with evolving consumer preferences and a race towards secure payment options, the market is ripe for further innovation and cost optimization.

The market is segmented to provide a detailed analysis, offering a granular view of the market across the West, North, South, and East regions of India. As the demand for secure and convenient payment solutions escalates, the India Fingerprint Payment market is positioned for considerable growth, catering to the evolving needs of a diverse consumer base and government directives.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 74 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $420 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1165.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.5% Regions Covered India

Report Scope:



In this report, India Fingerprint Payment market has been segmented into the following categories:



India Fingerprint Payment Market, By Component:

Solution

Service

Hardware

India Fingerprint Payment Market, By Type of Fingerprint Scanners:

Optical Fingerprint Scanner

Capacitive Fingerprint Scanner

Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner

Thermal Fingerprint Scanner

India Fingerprint Payment Market, By End User:

Retail

Government

Transportation

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

India Fingerprint Payment Market, By Region:

West India

North India

South India

East India



Companies Profiled:

Synaptics

Apple India Private

Thales India

NEC Corporation India

Precision Biometric India

IDEMIA Identity & Security India

Anviz Global

India Acquisition Holding

IDEX Biometrics

Infineon Technologies India

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vn87ak

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.