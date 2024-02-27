Asia Pacific Tissue Expanders Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Asia Pacific Tissue Expanders Market Anticipated to Experience a Surge with a 6.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Tissue Expanders Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Shape, By Application (Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin and Scalp Reconstruction, Face and Neck Reconstruction, and Others), By End-use, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific Tissue Expanders Market is forecast to witness market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2030.



There is an expectation that the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries will increase due to increased demand for cosmetic procedures and increased awareness regarding their visual appearance. As a result, it is projected that this aspect will fuel the need for these and drive the expansion of the relevant market. Furthermore, it is projected that increasing people's awareness of issues such as scar healing, oral and maxillofacial reconstruction, breast reconstruction, and scalp reconstruction will drive the need for these and promote market growth.



Tissue expanders have become indispensable tools in reconstructive surgery, especially in cases of breast reconstruction post-mastectomy. They provide a temporary solution to stretch and grow the surrounding tissues, creating a space for the eventual placement of permanent implants. This application significantly contributes to the physical and psychological well-being of patients recovering from cancer or traumatic injuries. Beyond reconstructive purposes, these find extensive use in aesthetic surgery. Plastic surgeons leverage these devices to enhance body contours, address congenital deformities, and facilitate scar revision.



Some countries in the Asia Pacific have become popular destinations for medical tourism. Individuals from other regions seek affordable and high-quality healthcare services, including reconstructive procedures, contributing to the growth of the market. From 2020 to 2021, the number of international visitors seeking medical treatment increased from 1.83 lakh to 3.04 lakh. Medical tourists may choose India for breast reconstruction or augmentation procedures that involve the use of tissue expanders. The cost-effectiveness of these procedures in India may attract individuals from other countries. Due to the aforementioned factors the market growth will drive in this region.



The Chinese market dominated the Asia Pacific Tissue Expanders Market, by Country in 2022, and is set to continue to be a dominant market till 2030; thereby, achieving a market value of $68.1 Million by 2030. The Japanese market is forecast to register a CAGR of 6.3% during 2023-2030. Additionally, the Indian market is forecast to showcase a CAGR of 7.6% during 2023-2030.



Based on Shape, the market is segmented into Anatomical, Round, Rectangular, Crescent, and Others. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin and Scalp Reconstruction, Face and Neck Reconstruction, and Others. Based on End-use, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers. Based on countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.



