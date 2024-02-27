Global Construction & Demolition Waste Management Market Report 2024 - Robust Growth with Rising Urbanization and Sustainable Practices

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction & Demolition Waste Management Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Construction & Demolition Waste Management Market is set to undergo significant growth, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.69% through 2028, underpinned by urbanization trends, a surge in infrastructure development, and heightened adoption of sustainable construction practices.

The global sector for C&D Waste Management, spanning activities from demolition to renovation and new construction, encompasses a series of nuanced processes dedicated to the environmentally responsible handling, recycling, and disposal of materials generated throughout a building's lifecycle. Valued at USD 67.12 billion in 2022, the market's dynamics are influenced by an array of factors including rapidly expanding urban landscapes, increased legislative enforcement for sustainable waste handling, and technological innovations enhancing recycling efficiencies.

Regional Market Dynamics

In the Asia Pacific region, a strong upswing in infrastructure investment coupled with urbanization is propelling the market forward, particularly in economies like China, India, and Japan. North America follows, with the United States leading the demand due to an uptick in commercial and residential real estate requirements.

Market Drivers

Urbanization and Population Growth: The migration of populations to urban areas necessitates the construction of new infrastructures and living spaces, directly contributing to increased C&D waste.

Sustainable Construction Practices: Global environmental concerns have led to a pronounced focus on sustainable construction approaches, bolstered by green building certifications and the adoption of recycled materials.

Infrastructure Development: Worldwide investment in infrastructure, from transportation networks to renewable energy projects, generates significant volumes of C&D waste, necessitating robust management systems.

Developing Regions' Construction Booms: Rising economic prosperity in regions like Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America is driving substantial construction activities, and concomitantly, C&D waste generation.

Stringent Waste Regulations and Compliance: Regulatory landscapes are becoming firmer, prompting the construction industry to partner with waste management firms to meet compliance standards and avoid legal repercussions.

Technological Advancements in Recycling: Innovations in C&D waste recycling—such as AI and advanced sorting systems—are expected to elevate recycling efficacy and economic feasibility.

Growth Stimulated by Government Policies

Forward-looking government policies, ranging from waste diversion targets to public procurement guidelines that emphasize sustainability, are expected to catalyze the market's expansion. The initiatives aim to conserve resources, minimize environmental footprints, and promote recycling through a combination of regulations and incentives.

Market Challenges

Despite robust growth indicators, challenges within the market persist, mainly tied to insufficient waste management infrastructures and a lack of regulatory consistency across jurisdictions. Efforts to establish standardized waste management practices, enhance recycling facilities, and secure investments in infrastructure development are envisaged to address these barriers, fostering a conducive environment for market growth.

Market Segmentation

The C&D Waste Management Market is dissected into segments covering materials like soil, sand, concrete, and metals, with the concrete segment maintaining a dominant share due to the material’s ubiquitous use in construction. The demolition segment is anticipated to register rapid growth, arising from extensive demolition activities aligned with urban renewal and infrastructural upgrades.

Global urbanization, novel sustainable construction methodologies, and a fervor for infrastructural refurbishment spearhead the trajectory of the Construction & Demolition Waste Management Market. Surging environmental consciousness and pioneering technology are forging pathways aimed at revolutionizing recycling practices within the sector, thereby ensuring the management of C&D waste becomes an integral component of the ecological stewardship narrative.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $67.12 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $94.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

