OCCC and POIETO host AI symposium for more than 300, new micro-credential in AI established

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) and POIETO hosted more than 300 attendees at the inaugural Responsible AI in Education Symposium on Feb. 23.



The one-day event united leaders and learners to explore the ethical and inclusive adoption of AI in higher education, and all participants are eligible to earn a micro-credential in AI for Higher Education Professionals from OCCC as part of the college's commitment to workforce training and professional development.

"Oklahoma City Community College is dedicated to advancing responsible AI practices in higher educational settings," said Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, president of OCCC. "The Responsible AI in Education Symposium's engaging speakers, panels and workshops presented OCCC faculty and administrative staff with valuable insight on how to leverage AI to support academic and professional excellence."

"This symposium represents a pivotal step in the state of Oklahoma embracing emerging technologies and provided a platform for open dialogue and exploration of AI's potential to transform the state's educational landscape," said Christine Meinders, CEO and founder of POIETO.

Vice Provost for Faculty Engagement, Pathways & Public Interest Technology at New York University Dr. Charlton McIlwain delivered the symposium’s keynote address. Distinguished speakers from OCCC, University of Central Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University, Oklahoma City University, First Americans Museum, Oklahoma Contemporary, Robinson Park, the Oklahoma Office of Educational Quality and Accountability, ClearKinetic, BaB, Feminist AI, and POIETO also contributed their expertise.

The event was made possible by the generous support of an Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education (OSRHE) FY24 UpskillOK Special Project Grant.

About Oklahoma City Community College

Since its inception in 1972, Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) has been the heartbeat of the Metro, dedicated to empowering learners and strengthening communities. Serving more than 18,000 students, we are committed to producing leaders. "Student Success, Community Enrichment" is our mission, and we offer more than 87 degree and certificate programs that provide a foundation for further education or immediate career readiness. We remain dedicated to providing accessible, affordable, high-quality education that equips students to achieve personal and professional goals. OCCC is more than an institution; we are a community catalyst, fostering growth and success in our city, our workforce, and the lives of our students. Discover your potential at OCCC, where your future is our purpose. Visit us at occc.edu .

About POIETO

POIETO is a woman-owned, BIPOC-led Creative and Responsible AI company dedicated to building collective intelligence for a more creative and responsible AI future. Through our innovative AI project building software, education, consulting, and events, POIETO provides the knowledge and tools for creators to be changemakers and enables organizations to develop ethical and considerate products. Our aim is to make AI accessible, responsible, and understandable for everyone. Together, we craft a resilient and informed technology ecosystem for the future. Learn more at POIETO.com .

Sarah Barrow

Executive Director of Communication

405-834-5406

sarah.barrow@occc.edu



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dfffb81-b825-4c75-a6e6-65a7049e024f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c7d737c-f330-47e9-9ddf-d7a654345568

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71793117-13e0-4bf1-b6f8-6ac19eaf8a08