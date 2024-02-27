Konica Minolta Introduces Plockmatic Multi-Purpose Stacker XL

Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce the availability of the Plockmatic MPS XL, a multi-purpose stacker capable of stacking a wide range of media sizes, from 8.27" x 8.27", up to sheets as large as 13" x 51" (Konica Minolta Color Engine maximum sheet size). This long-sheet stacking greatly expands the banner-stacking capabilities of the company’s AccurioPress color production machines.

Equally beneficial, the Plockmatic MPS XL Stacker for Konica Minolta has the ability to dock and undock from the production press system. A stacking table that can be operated while undocked from the press – when connected to power – provides easy lifting, transportation and managing of heavy paper stacks.

The MPS XL Stacker connects to the Konica Minolta Large Capacity Stacker LS-507 to stack large volumes of long sheets – as well as standard-size sheets – and is equipped with multiple sensors that can detect jams and stack capacity limits, which will trigger a soft stop within the printer. This integration and automated communication conveniently allow operators to pause and resume jobs directly from the stacker control panel.

The MPS XL Stacker is currently compatible with the Konica Minolta AccurioPress C14000, C12000, C7100, C7090, C4080 and C4070 digital production presses. The new stacker is rated for a maximum load of 88.2 lbs. or a maximum stack height of up to 6.9" for sheets under 28.1", and up to 5.5" for sheets 28.1" or longer. This capability allows for stacking functionality that not only matches true production quantities, but also presents a solution for the transportation and lifting of heavy stacks of paper.

The MPS XL Stacker also pairs well with the Plockmatic SD-435/450 booklet makers. With both of these systems having the ability to undock from the LS-507, customers have the unique capability to swap between the two, allowing them to match changing production demands with an appropriate finisher. Whether utilizing the MPS XL Stacker for expanded high-capacity flat sheet stacking, or swapping to the SD-435/450 to meet booklet making production, customers now have more ways to easily diversify and expand their current production capabilities.

“With the extended range of paper sizes for stacking and the ability to easily dock and undock from our AccurioPress production printing devices, plus the flexibility of adding the LS-507, our customers can quickly switch from printing large volumes of flat sheets to making booklets,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “The Plockmatic MPS XL Stacker offers another way to easily diversify and expand current production capabilities. Our continued partnership with the Plockmatic Group for inline finishing and with Morgana for offline finishing further differentiates our finishing options across Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress color and mono production machines to meet all the finishing needs of CRDs and commercial printers.”

Learn about all of Konica Minolta’s industrial and commercial print solutions online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

