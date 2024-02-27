Window Blinds Company Set to Dazzle at San Antonio Home + Garden Show

San Antonio, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Antonio, Texas -

Bloomin' Blinds of San Antonio, a family-owned business specializing in customized window treatments, will be participating in the much-anticipated San Antonio Home + Garden Show. The event is to be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio. They extend an invitation for everyone to visit their booth during the show's hours: 12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. on February 23rd, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on February 24th, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on February 25th. To learn more information about the San Antonio Home + Garden Show, please visit the event's website.

This exhibition presents a powerful platform for Bloomin' Blinds of San Antonio to showcase their diverse collection of window coverings. These coverings range notably from custom window blinds, interior and exterior window shades and shutters, to beautiful draperies. The company's booth at the event offers visitors the chance to familiarize themselves with their products. Visitors also have the opportunity to learn about Bloomin' Blinds of San Antonio’s mobile repair services and the convenience of their motorized window treatments and exterior window shades. Bloomin’ Blinds of San Antonio offers flexible financing options assuring each visitor that these excellent products are within their reach.

The company provides a flexible assortment of window shades to effectively manage light and maintain privacy. Options vary widely from roller shades, cellular shades, and roman shades to bamboo & grass shades. For customers who want to maximize their outdoor living spaces, Bloomin’ Blinds boasts the most extensive range of outdoor shades available in the San Antonio area. The remarkable design versatility of their outdoor shades ensures effortless coordination with various exterior materials and color schemes.

Catering to more traditional tastes, Bloomin' Blinds of San Antonio offers an array of shutters, including classic wood shutters, sturdy composite shutters, and the ever-favored plantation shutters. Like their other window treatments, these shutters harmoniously blend style and functionality, enhancing any space they occupy.

Owners of Bloomin’ Blinds of San Antonio, Bert and Janie McGavock, share their anticipation and excitement for this event, "We're looking forward to participating in the San Antonio Home + Garden Show. We're excited to meet with homeowners who are looking to enhance their spaces with our variety of window treatments."

The San Antonio Home + Garden Show is sure to be a treasure trove for homeowners looking to upgrade their interior or exterior space. It boasts a wide range of exhibitors and offers a platform to display innovative products and services from industry experts.

Bert adds, "Everyone is encouraged to visit our booth. Whether you're in need of inspiration or expert advice regarding interior and exterior window treatments, such as blinds, window shades or shutters, our team is ready to provide answers." For those unable to attend the show, Bloomin' Blinds of San Antonio encourages them to visit the website.

Participation in the San Antonio Home + Garden Show reinforces Bloomin' Blinds of San Antonio’s commitment to providing top-quality window treatments. With excellent service and a wide range of products, Bloomin' Blinds continues to be the primary choice for those seeking to revamp the aesthetic appeal of their indoor or outdoor spaces.

Bloomin' Blinds of San Antonio doesn't confine its presence to this event venue alone. They also maintain a strong online presence on Facebook. They encourage everyone to stay updated with their latest products and gain insights into the industry by inviting everyone to check out their Facebook page.

###

For more information about Bloomin' Blinds San Antonio, contact the company here:



Bloomin' Blinds San Antonio

Bert McGavock - Owner

210-529-7949

bert.mcgavock@bloominblinds.com

Mailing Address Only:

8418 Flint Cv

San Antonio TX 78254