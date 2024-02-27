1 Day Online Training Course on Effective Defence of EPO (European Patent Office) Patent Applications

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Effective Defence of EPO (European Patent Office) Patent Applications Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Clarity in drafting patent claims has always been a serious issue: clarity is required to distinguish the subject matter of a claim from prior art, and an unclear claim can be interpreted to the disadvantage of the applicant or proprietor. This is not just a formal matter, but a substantial issue of first importance.

The 'problem-solution' approach is not officially part of the EPC, but is a criterion which has been developed by case law. It is now hard to find a decision of the Boards of Appeal which does not rely on the problem-solution approach in order to decide upon an inventive steps. It looks easy, but when applied, it should be applied correctly.

The purpose of this seminar is to teach delegates the essentials of clarity and the most effective use of the problem-solution approach, giving them an edge over other parties.

Course Topics

Article 84 - the implications of clarity of claims

Effective use of the problem-solution approach

Article 56 - understanding inventive step

Certification:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Course Agenda:

Understanding the implications of clarity of claims - Article 84

Definition of clarity - Art 84

Categories and types of claims

Practical definition of clarity - clear means

Conciseness and support by description

Form and content of claims

Clarity vs novelty

Structural vs functional features

Comprising vs consisting

The interplay between Art 83, 84 and 56

Relative terms

Inventions defined by parameters

Definition by result to be achieved

Sources of difficulties with Article 84 - illustrating case law

Clarity of claims in opposition procedure

Application of G 3/14 to amended claims

Adaptation of the description

PRACTICAL WORKSHOP 1

Exercises to exemplify the concepts learnt from 'Understanding the implications of clarity of claims - Article 84'

Inventive step and how to master the problem-solution approach - Article 56

Legal definition

State of the art

Obvious

Problem-solution approach - identifying the nearest/closest prior art

Formulating the objective technical problem

Does the claimed subject matter solve the objective problem?

Partial problems

Aggregation/juxtaposition

Mix of technical and non-technical features

Deciding on inventive step and positive pointers

PRACTICAL WORKSHOP 2

Exercises to exemplify the concepts learnt from 'Inventive step and how to master the problem-solution approach - Article 56'

Latest case law and its implications for defending your EPO patent applications

Notable decisions on inventive step



