1 Day Online Training Course on Effective Defence of EPO (European Patent Office) Patent Applications

Clarity in drafting patent claims has always been a serious issue: clarity is required to distinguish the subject matter of a claim from prior art, and an unclear claim can be interpreted to the disadvantage of the applicant or proprietor. This is not just a formal matter, but a substantial issue of first importance.
The 'problem-solution' approach is not officially part of the EPC, but is a criterion which has been developed by case law. It is now hard to find a decision of the Boards of Appeal which does not rely on the problem-solution approach in order to decide upon an inventive steps. It looks easy, but when applied, it should be applied correctly.
The purpose of this seminar is to teach delegates the essentials of clarity and the most effective use of the problem-solution approach, giving them an edge over other parties.
Course Topics
- Article 84 - the implications of clarity of claims
- Effective use of the problem-solution approach
- Article 56 - understanding inventive step
Certification:
- CPD: 6 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Course Agenda:
Understanding the implications of clarity of claims - Article 84
- Definition of clarity - Art 84
- Categories and types of claims
- Practical definition of clarity - clear means
- Conciseness and support by description
- Form and content of claims
- Clarity vs novelty
- Structural vs functional features
- Comprising vs consisting
- The interplay between Art 83, 84 and 56
- Relative terms
- Inventions defined by parameters
- Definition by result to be achieved
- Sources of difficulties with Article 84 - illustrating case law
- Clarity of claims in opposition procedure
- Application of G 3/14 to amended claims
- Adaptation of the description
PRACTICAL WORKSHOP 1
- Exercises to exemplify the concepts learnt from 'Understanding the implications of clarity of claims - Article 84'
Inventive step and how to master the problem-solution approach - Article 56
- Legal definition
- State of the art
- Obvious
- Problem-solution approach - identifying the nearest/closest prior art
- Formulating the objective technical problem
- Does the claimed subject matter solve the objective problem?
- Partial problems
- Aggregation/juxtaposition
- Mix of technical and non-technical features
- Deciding on inventive step and positive pointers
PRACTICAL WORKSHOP 2
- Exercises to exemplify the concepts learnt from 'Inventive step and how to master the problem-solution approach - Article 56'
Latest case law and its implications for defending your EPO patent applications
- Notable decisions on inventive step
