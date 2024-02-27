RockPort Global Advisors LLC Offering Free Copy of The Tax Advantaged Retirement Solution

Tampa, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa, Florida -

RockPort Global, LLC, a company based in Tampa, FL, is happy to announce the availability of the new Tax-Advantaged Retirement Solution consumer guide. The booklet is free to download in PDF form. This booklet aims to help the reader comprehend and eliminate unnecessary tax implications from their investment and financial accounts or holdings. It can be downloaded here at https://taxadvantagedretirementsolution.com/get-my-guide.

Brandon Barile CFP® CRPC® from RockPort Global, LLC says, “We strive to bring clarity to complex financial situations through transparent, tax-efficient plans guided by your unique goals. As fiduciaries with access to many investment vehicles, including publicly traded stocks, our recommendations are always driven by your best interests. Just prudent, holistic financial plans and ideas that steadily build wealth for long-term prosperity and peace of mind. Think of my team as your personal CFO—available whenever you need us as a partner and planner for your entire financial life.”

Brandon is a Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) professional and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC®) and as such, he complies with the code of ethics and professional responsibility stipulated by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards and follows a strict program of continuing education. He is a 1988 graduate of the University of South Florida (USF).

RockPort Global, LLC also provides resources to help those who are interested in financial planning and investment management to understand key concepts. These include: estates and trusts, tax planning, cash management, risk management, retirement, and investing. Some of the information available with regards to estates and trusts include: the key estate planning tools; how a living trust can help control one’s estate; pitfalls of the probate process; how a gift can benefit both the giver and the charitable organization; how to build and preserve one’s estate; how to control the distribution of one’s estate; how to pay estate taxes; and more.

In tax planning, some of the important information to know include: the capital gains tax; estate tax; gift tax; how much money can be placed into the IRA or employer-sponsored retirement plan; the required minimum distribution; tax benefits of charitable trusts; when taxes need to be paid for IRA and employer-sponsored retirement funds; and more.

RockPort Global, LLC offers investment management services. They can help manage various kinds of investments, such as: individual common stocks, preferred stocks, mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, real estate investment trusts, corporate bonds, government bonds, tax-free municipals, certificates of deposit, unit investment trusts, structured CDs, and alternative investments.

They can also help with adding insurance to the client’s overall plan. Life insurance may play a vital role in many household plans. It can be used to leave income to one’s heirs, supplement the individual’s own retirement income, provide for the education of the children, pay off the home financing deal, and simplify the transfer of assets. Life insurance may also be used to replace wealth due to the taxes and expenses that might follow after the insured’s death or allow for a gift to one’s favorite charity.

Founded in 2011, RockPort Global, LLC is a full-service, relationship-driven, independent financial service company that offers financial planning, investment, and insurance advisory services. Brandon Barile, CFP® CRPC®, is a Wealth Management Advisor who has a unique mission of offering education and transparency about complex financial situations via tax-efficient plans guided by the client’s unique goals. Together with their broker, dealer International Assets Advisory, they help clients achieve and maintain the lifestyle they desire and their financial goals.

