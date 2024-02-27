Methodist Healthcare Ministries Receives 2024 Governor’s Texas Award for Performance Excellence

San Antonio, TX, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc. (MHM) has been selected to receive the 2024 Governor’s Texas Award for Performance Excellence (TAPE) by the Quality Texas Foundation Regional Program (QTFRP). This is the highest level of achievement awarded to participating organizations. MHM is one of two Texas organizations receiving this honor in 2024.

QTFRP recognizes the most outstanding organizations regarding best business practices following the National Malcolm Baldrige Criteria for Performance Excellence. QTFRP annually recognizes organizations in Texas, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Missouri, Kansas, Louisiana, South Carolina, Australia, and a part of Oklahoma that have achieved success in adoption and utilization of the Baldrige Criteria for Performance Excellence. The award and recognition are given to only the very best managed organizations following a four-month process by a team of trained Examiners and includes an independent analysis, consolidation of findings, and a hybrid site visit (virtual and onsite).

“This honor affirms that Methodist Healthcare Ministries is heading in the right direction, as we continue our excellence journey and we are now recognized as a role model organization demonstrating exceptional performance in all areas of management and operations,” said Jaime Wesolowski, President & CEO of Methodist Healthcare Ministries. “We are deeply proud of our board and team of caring servants who work with remarkable quality, compassion, skill and dedication every day to advance health equity and fulfill our mission of Serving Humanity to Honor God.”

MHM first participated in the TAPE evaluation process in 2022. The organization reapplied in 2023 which included a formal site visit in December. With this honor, MHM is being recognized for its leadership, strategic planning, customer focus, measurement, analysis and knowledge management, workforce focus, operations focus and results.

Dr. Mac McGuire, CEO, QTFRP said “This is a very detailed and well-thought-out process to select the very best organizations from our region regardless of industry. On behalf of the Board of Directors, Judges, Fellows, Examiners, and staff, we are extremely happy to recognize our two Governor’s Award Recipients – El Paso County Hospital District and Methodist Healthcare Ministries as the two best organizations in our regional program. This Award recognition was intense and competitive using the Baldrige Framework and must be earned. Congratulations to the two organizations for a job well done.”

MHM will receive formal recognition for this honor during a celebration at the 31st Annual Awards/Recognition ceremony, held in person, June 9-11, 2024, at the Georgetown Sheraton, Georgetown, Texas. For more information, visit www.quality-texas.org.

About Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc.

Methodist Healthcare Ministries broadens the definition of healthcare by providing low-cost clinical care for the uninsured and by supporting community-led efforts that improve living conditions that cause people to be sick in the first place. We use our earnings as co-owners of Methodist Healthcare to ensure that people who are economically disadvantaged and uninsured can live their healthiest lives. We do this by advocating for, investing in and providing access to quality clinical care and addressing factors that affect health—including economic mobility, supportive relationships, food security, broadband access, and safe neighborhoods. Ultimately, we fulfill our mission of “Serving Humanity to Honor God” by advancing health equity so that more resilient individuals & families living in the 74 counties we serve can thrive.