Music Licensing, Inc. Issues Cease and Desist Notices in Response to False Narrative Campaign

Naples, FL, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), a distinguished entity in the music licensing sector, announces the issuance of formal cease and desist notices to Mt. Zion Market Ventures LLC and Jacob Slade. This action reflects the company's unwavering commitment to preserving its integrity amidst a concerted effort to propagate misinformation.

Following an exhaustive investigation, Music Licensing, Inc. has identified Mt. Zion Market Ventures LLC and Jacob Slade, alongside their affiliates and associates, as responsible for orchestrating a malicious campaign aimed at disseminating misleading information and false narratives about the company across various social media platforms and chatrooms.

It has come to our attention that Mt. Zion Market Ventures LLC and Jacob Slade, leveraging a network of counterfeit social media profiles and personas, as well as numerous chatrooms such as "Simple Trade" and others, have deliberately targeted novice retail OTC and small-cap retail traders with deceptive information intended to manipulate market sentiment and undermine investor confidence.

In response to these reprehensible actions, Music Licensing, Inc. has taken immediate measures to safeguard its reputation and stakeholders' interests by issuing formal cease and desist notices to Mt. Zion Market Ventures LLC, Jacob Slade, and all affiliated entities. The company unequivocally demands an immediate cessation of all false and defamatory statements concerning its operations.

While Music Licensing, Inc. has thus far opted for the issuance of cease and desist notices, the company underscores its steadfast intention to pursue legal recourse should the aforementioned conduct persist. Music Licensing, Inc. remains resolute in its commitment to upholding the highest standards of transparency, integrity, and corporate governance.

The company urges shareholders and the general public to exercise discernment and prudence when encountering information disseminated via social media platforms and to rely solely on verified sources for accurate information pertaining to Music Licensing, Inc. Specifically, shareholders are advised to refer exclusively to official SEC filings, disclosures, and press releases issued by the company for reliable and validated information. These documents can be accessed via the SEC's website here .

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) ( ProMusicRights.com )

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) a diversified holding company, also known as Pro Music Rights, is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music. Additionally, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) owns royalty stakes in Listerine "Mouthwash" Antiseptic as well as musical works by artists such as Elton John, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, Halsey, and numerous others.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication

