Dup15q Syndrome Drug Market is Projected to Grow Significantly During the Study Period (2019–2032) | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Dup15q Syndrome Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, dup15q syndrome emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted dup15q syndrome market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the market size for dup15q syndrome reached USD 18 million in 2021 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2021 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032. DelveInsight’s analysis reveals that the overall prevalent patient population of dup15q syndrome in the 7MM was reported as ~46K in 2021.

in 2021. At present, there are no targeted remedies for dup15q syndrome. Nevertheless, there exist therapies designed to alleviate particular symptoms linked to the condition. These include the use of antiepileptic medications, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy. Additionally, applied behavioral analysis (ABA) therapy is employed to address social skill deficits associated with autism spectrum disorders.

Prominent companies working in the domain of dup15q syndrome, including Hoffmann-La Roche , and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for dup15q syndrome. These novel dup15q syndrome therapies are anticipated to enter the dup15q syndrome market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

, and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for dup15q syndrome. These novel dup15q syndrome therapies are anticipated to enter the dup15q syndrome market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. Some of the key therapies for dup15q syndrome treatment include Basmisanil , and others.

and others. The treatment landscape for dup15q syndrome is anticipated to undergo notable transformations between 2023 and 2032, driven by the emergence of new therapies, heightened awareness, and a growing demand for the prevention of dup15q syndrome.

Dup15q Syndrome Overview

Duplication of chromosome 15q11.2-13.1, known as dup15q syndrome, is a recognizable clinical condition resulting from the replication of a segment of chromosome 15. This syndrome is characterized by features such as reduced muscle tone (hypotonia), delays in both gross and fine motor skills, varying degrees of intellectual disability (ID), autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and epilepsy, which may include infantile spasms. The extent of developmental challenges varies widely, depending on the specific type of duplication and whether it originates from the mother or father. A diagnosis of maternal dup15q is confirmed by identifying an additional maternally derived copy of the Prader-Willi/Angelman critical region, a segment approximately 5 Mb long within chromosome region 15q11.2-q13.1. Individuals displaying symptoms such as significant hypotonia in infancy, motor delays, developmental delays encompassing ID and/or speech and language delays, ASD, and seizures (especially infantile spasms) should prompt consideration of dup15q syndrome.





Dup15q Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

The dup15q syndrome epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current dup15q syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The dup15q syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Dup15q Syndrome

Total Diagnosed Prevalent of Dup15q Syndrome

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dup15q Syndrome

Dup15q Syndrome Treatment Market

Supportive care encompasses various therapeutic interventions, such as occupational and physical therapy, alternative and augmentative communication, behavioral therapy (such as applied behavioral analysis therapy), psychotropic medications to address behavioral manifestations, and standard seizure management techniques, including medications, vagus nerve stimulators, and ketogenic diets. Patients may initially experience a specific type of seizure and later develop other types. Additionally, the severity of seizures varies among individuals, leading to variations in the use of antiepileptic drugs. Commonly prescribed medications include valproic acid, levetiracetam, lamotrigine, carbamazepine, zonisamide, and clonazepam.

A research undertaken by Conant et al. (2014) indicates that individuals with idic(15) exhibited positive responses to a range of broad-spectrum antiepileptic drugs (AEDs), including rufinamide, valproic acid, zonisamide, and lamotrigine, as anticipated. Additionally, carbamazepine and oxcarbazepine proved effective, while typical benzodiazepines demonstrated comparatively lower efficacy. The study also emphasizes the need for careful examination of side effects and other complications, given the variation in medication response observed in patients with dup15 syndrome.

Currently, there is no authorized treatment for the disease, and the existing management choices offer only symptomatic relief. In the process of development, only one therapy is being examined for dup15q syndrome.

Key Dup15q Syndrome Therapies and Companies

Upcoming dup15q syndrome treatments currently in the developmental stages aim to offer effective therapeutic strategies with innovative mechanisms for addressing dup15q syndrome in affected patients. Hoffmann-La Roche (Basmisanil) stands out as a prominent key player in this endeavor, alongside other contributors.

Basmisanil (RG 1662) is an orally active compound that functions as a negative allosteric modulator for the GABAA α5 receptor. Roche is currently in the process of developing this small molecule. The GABAA-α5 subunit-containing receptors are known to play a crucial role in modulating cognition, making them a promising target for addressing cognitive dysfunction and other related disorders. An ongoing Phase II study, conducted in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group format, aims to assess the safety, efficacy, and pharmacodynamics of a 52-week treatment with basmisanil in children diagnosed with dup15q syndrome.

Dup15q Syndrome Market Dynamics

The dup15q syndrome market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Organizations like Dup15q Alliance provide family support and promote awareness, research, and targeted treatments for dup15q syndrome. The electrophysiological biomarker of dup15q syndrome may facilitate clinical stratification, treatment monitoring, and measurement of target engagement for future clinical trials. Companies like Biogen are exploring several advancements for the diagnosis of Angelman Syndrome and dup15 syndrome, a significant step towards a better and early diagnosis that can improve treatment practices. Currently, there is no specific treatment to undo the genetic pattern seen in people affected by chromosome 15q duplications; however, the development of gene therapy holds the potential to change the entire dynamics of the market.

Furthermore, many companies are working to improve the treatment landscape of dup15q syndrome, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the dup15q syndrome market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the dup15q syndrome market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the dup15q syndrome market. The clinical pipeline for dup 15 syndrome is notably narrow, with present treatment practices focusing solely on symptomatic management. In certain cases, seizures prove challenging to control, even with adequate antiepileptic treatment. Individuals with dup15q syndrome may encounter various medical issues such as recurrent respiratory infections, middle ear effusions necessitating tubes, eczema, and precocious puberty during childhood. Moreover, there exists a wide spectrum of severity in developmental problems experienced by those with isodicentric (idic15). Many individuals with idic15 have undergone multiple medications in attempts to control seizures, yet some continue to experience seizures despite years of treatment.

Moreover, dup15q syndrome treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the dup15q Syndrome market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the dup15q syndrome market growth.

