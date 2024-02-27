Embassy Suites by Hilton Gatlinburg Resort Set to Open in the Heart of the Great Smoky Mountains on March 15





GATLINBURG, Tenn. and MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hospitality Solutions, a prominent Gatlinburg-based hotel development and management company, and Hilton (NYSE: HLT), will welcome guests to Embassy Suites by Hilton Gatlinburg Resort, a new, highly-anticipated resort located in Gatlinburg, on March 15.

The new Embassy Suites by Hilton Gatlinburg Resort sits at the base of the Great Smoky Mountains and will serve as a welcome retreat for travelers to the country’s most-visited national park. Developed and operated by Hospitality Solutions, this upscale property will offer 164 all-suite rooms, consisting of two-room suites and studio suites with panoramic views of the Smokies. The neighboring partner hotel, Hampton Inn Gatlinburg Historic Nature Trail, is connected by walkways creating a campus to accommodate large meetings and conferences.

Guests staying at Embassy Suites by Hilton Gatlinburg Resort will also enjoy a range of Appalachian cuisine. The property features an elevated dining experience at the Roaring Fork, the resort’s signature restaurant. Visitors can also expect other Embassy Suites dining mainstays like the beloved made-to-order breakfast, featuring options that both parents and kids can enjoy, and complimentary snacks and beverages at the daily Evening Reception. During the day, guests can enjoy drinks and light bites at Firefly Cove, the resort’s expansive water park featuring both indoor and outdoor pools, a relaxing lazy river, a water slide, a creekside hot tub, outdoor fire pits, and an activity lawn with outdoor games and seating. Just inside, the Sugarlands Coffee and Cream shop offers the ideal place for gathering. The menu features coffee and tea, sweet treats, and an assortment of locally sourced retail offerings, including the renowned Greenbriar Bee Company honey.

“Embassy Suites by Hilton Gatlinburg Resort introduces a modern resort-style hotel concept unlike any other property in the area and we are thrilled to bring this new experience to business and leisure travelers alike visiting the region,” said Logan Coykendall, president and CEO, Hospitality Solutions. “Our resort will connect guests to the spirit of adventure and serve as a conduit for all Great Smoky Mountain National Park and Gatlinburg has to offer, while also combining business and entertainment in a walkable, resort-like setting with its proximity to its sister hotel property, Hampton by Hilton Gatlinburg Historic Nature Trail.”

Gatlinburg lures outdoor enthusiasts with the charm of Appalachian culture, crisp mountain air, and rugged, natural splendor for miles in every direction. To help guests take advantage of the area’s myriad outdoor opportunities, Embassy Suites by Hilton Gatlinburg Resort will feature the Guide Room, a unique amenity that allows guests to curate their adventures thanks to a partnership with local outfitter Smoky Mountain Guides.

The Guide Room will enable local travelers to explore countless off-the-beaten-path adventures, whether traversing some of the national park’s hundreds of miles of hiking trails, wading creeks and rivers for fly fishing excursions, driving through rugged forests on an auto tour, or rafting down local whitewater rivers. Experts with the Guide Room also provide onsite activities for guests, including children’s exploration classes in the property’s three mountain streams and fly-tying happy hours for anglers. The Guide Room will also inform guests of all the local attractions they can experience while in Gatlinburg.

“As Embassy Suites continues to grow its footprint, this new hotel is a prime example of bringing the industry-leading all-suite brand to popular destinations, which is why we are excited to welcome Embassy Suites by Hilton Gatlinburg Resort to the Embassy Suites family,” said Bonnie Campagnuolo, brand leader, Embassy Suites by Hilton. “The property builds on the brand’s continued expansion across the Smoky Mountain range, offering travelers a welcoming and upscale experience to explore, refuel, and relax.”

From corporate retreats and conventions to weddings and other social gatherings, the Embassy Suites by Hilton Gatlinburg Resort is the ideal location for meetings and events, offering 12,800 square feet of flexible, multifunctional space, including a 5,000 square-foot ballroom and several breakout meeting rooms. At the heart of the resort is its expansive Laurel Plaza, providing a large outdoor space for group meetings, dining, or networking events. For corporate retreats, onsite team-building exercises and offsite group adventures and tours can be coordinated through the Guide Room.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Embassy Suites by Hilton Gatlinburg Resort to the community. Promising an upscale touch and exemplary standards, the newest addition to Hospitality Solutions is sure to provide an excellent experience for those seeking their home away from home in Gatlinburg,” said Chad Netherland, president and CEO, Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Gatlinburg Resort will participate in Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using a Digital Key.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Gatlinburg Resort is located at 604 Airport Road in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. For more information or to make a reservation, visit hilton.com or call 865-436-2095. The hotel is currently accepting reservations and requests for meetings and special events.

About Hospitality Solutions

Hospitality Solutions is a hotel management company, headquartered in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. With over 20 years of industry expertise, the Hospitality Solutions management team has developed and operated hotels throughout the Southeast. Founder and President of Hospitality Solutions, Logan Coykendall, has built a successful company while contributing greatly to the improvement of the community in which he grew up and calls home. Through his years of experience, he has gained a comprehensive knowledge of the hospitality industry and the tourism market at large.

About Embassy Suites by Hilton

Embassy Suites by Hilton, one of Hilton’s market-leading brands, is dedicated to delivering what matters most to travelers. The full-service, upscale brand offers both leisure and business travelers an approachable, best-in-class experience with two-room suites, free made-to-order breakfast, flexible meetings and events space, inviting open atriums, 24-hour fitness centers and complimentary evening reception. Embassy Suites by Hilton offers more than 260 open hotels with nearly 40 properties in development. Experience a positive stay at Embassy Suites by Hilton by booking at embassysuites.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Embassy Suites by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/embassysuites, and follow the brand on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

