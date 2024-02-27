Peapack Private Hires Ron Bezoza as Senior Managing Director - Managing Principal, Head of Sales and Relationship Management

BEDMINSTER, NJ, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) announces the appointment of Ron Bezoza as Senior Managing Director - Managing Principal, Head of Sales and Relationship Management at Peapack Private, a division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank. Ron joins the Peapack Private leadership team where he will help lead growth, profitability, client satisfaction, and expansion into new products, solutions, capabilities, and markets while supporting our wealth advisors to continue to deliver an unparalleled service level to current and future clients. Mr. Bezoza is also responsible for expanding Peapack Private’s footprint through recruiting and business development.



With more than 25 years of experience in the financial services arena and positions in leadership roles, Ron has built and grown wealth management business and best-in-class teams. Previously, he served as President, Leon Financial Network at Leon Capital Group, overseeing the wealth management business with a concentration on strategic planning, business development, and platform development. Ron also brings a broad range of wealth management experience from his time in the wealth and asset management divisions of Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Credit Suisse. At Morgan Stanley, Ron was Managing Director, Head of Managed Solutions Group and Business Development for the Solutions & Multi-Asset Group at Morgan Stanley in New York, NY. During his 11-year tenure at Goldman Sachs, Ron served as Managing Director and Global Head of Private Wealth Management Equity Solutions Group and played a pivotal role in shaping the mass affluent and high-net-worth client segments. Prior to that at Credit Suisse he focused on quantitative equity strategies.

Mr. Bezoza earned an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business where he graduated with honors and received the Dean’s Award of Distinction. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Lehigh University.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.5 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $10.9 billion as of December 31, 2023. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions. Peapack Private offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

