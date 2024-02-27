AmeriCorps Celebrates National Service in Florida

Washington, DC, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 20-21, AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith celebrated and rallied AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in Florida. While visiting local service sites, Smith honored volunteers, service leaders and elected officials who are making a difference.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, Smith joined AmeriCorps members serving in the VISTA program at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus. The AmeriCorps members and alumni, serving with higher education institutions including Miami Dade College, Barry University, Florida International University, Broward College, and the University of Miami, shared how their service improves health and educational outcomes for the students and greater college community.

Later in the day, Smith met with 5000 Role Models leadership to discuss the service opportunities for youth in Miami-Dade County. 5000 Role Models goal is to ensure that the local youth are equipped with the knowledge, skills and experiences that will enable them to thrive in mainstream America while instilling in them self-confidence and self-respect.

“It was an honor to join Representative Frederica Wilson to see how service is creating lasting impact in Florida’s 24th Congressional District,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. “As a former educator, elementary school principal, school board member, state legislator and founder of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project—Representative Wilson has dedicated her life and career to dismantling barriers and creating opportunity for children and families too often overlooked.”

On Wednesday, Feb. 21, Smith participated in the 5000 Role Models’ Youth and Police Conference, where he spoke to more than 400 middle and high school students and local law enforcement about the power of service. During this event, Smith honored Representative Federica Wilson (FL-24) with the President’s Volunteer Service Award Lifetime Achievement. Founded by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation, the President’s Volunteer Service Award honors those who have made a long-lasting impact on their communities.

“I’m deeply honored to receive the President’s Volunteer Service Award, emphasizing the power of community and service. My dedication to uplifting America’s children, whether as an educator, principal or through initiatives like 5000 Role Models of Excellence, underscores the importance of unlocking our children’s potential and removing barriers to success," said Representative Federica Wilson. "This recognition from President Biden and CEO Michael Smith, along with AmeriCorps’ support, reaffirms our collective commitment to a brighter, inclusive future and I thank them for this tremendous honor. Michael Smith witnessed AmeriCorps’ impact in South Florida firsthand, and I look forward to future collaboration between our community and AmeriCorps. I have no doubt South Florida will only see more of AmeriCorps for years to come.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Smith held a roundtable with AmeriCorps members serving across Miami-Dade County in partnership with Overtown Youth Center, Breakthrough Miami, City Year Miami, Peacemakers Foundation, Branches, and Lotus House.

Last year, more than 10,600 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers served at more than 1,100 locations in Florida, including schools, food banks, homeless shelters, health clinics, youth centers, veteran's facilities and more. AmeriCorps invested more than $59.7 million in federal funding in the Sunshine State, supporting cost-effective community solutions to local challenges.

