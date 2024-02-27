PARP Inhibitor Market to Surpass USD 67.0 Billion by 2034, with 18.30% CAGR and Redefining Cancer Treatment Landscape - By PMI

Covina, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the recent research study, the PARP Inhibitor Market size was valued at about USD 12.5 Billion in 2024 and expected to grow at CAGR of 18.30% to extend a value of USD 67.0 Billion by 2034.”

What is PARP Inhibitor?

Market Overview:

PARP inhibitors are a class of medications that inhibit the activity of poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) enzymes. These enzymes play a crucial role in repairing damaged DNA within cells. By inhibiting PARP enzymes, PARP inhibitors disrupt the ability of cancer cells to repair DNA damage, leading to cell death or sensitizing cancer cells to other treatments like chemotherapy or radiation therapy.

PARP inhibitors are primarily used in the treatment of certain types of cancer, particularly those caused by mutations in the BRCA genes. BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes are involved in repairing DNA damage, and mutations in these genes increase the risk of developing breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Top Leading Players in PARP Inhibitor Market:

Genentech, Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc.

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd

Clovis Oncology Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Bristol - Myers Squibb

Merck KGaA

Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:

The rising prevalence of cancer worldwide is a significant driver for the PARP inhibitor market. As cancer rates continue to increase, there is a growing need for effective treatment options, including targeted therapies like PARP inhibitors, to improve patient outcomes.

PARP inhibitors are a form of precision medicine that targets specific genetic mutations, such as BRCA mutations, in cancer cells. As genomic profiling and molecular diagnostics become more advanced and accessible, there is increasing recognition of the importance of personalized treatment approaches, driving the demand for PARP inhibitors.

PARP inhibitors are being investigated for use in a variety of cancer types beyond their initial approvals, including breast cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer, and others. The expansion of indications for PARP inhibitors broadens their market potential and increases opportunities for growth.

Clinical studies have demonstrated the efficacy of PARP inhibitors in improving progression-free survival and overall survival in patients with certain types of cancer, particularly those with BRCA mutations or DNA repair deficiencies. Positive clinical trial results contribute to increased confidence in the use of PARP inhibitors among healthcare providers and patients.

PARP inhibitors are being evaluated in combination with other cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies, to enhance treatment efficacy and overcome resistance mechanisms. Combination therapies offer new treatment options for patients and drive market growth for PARP inhibitors.

Restrain Factors:

High Cost of Treatment

Development of Resistance

Emerging Trends and Opportunities in PARP Inhibitor Market:

PARP inhibitors are being investigated for use in a broader range of cancer types beyond their initial approvals. Emerging clinical evidence suggests potential efficacy in various cancers, including breast cancer, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, and others. The expansion of indications presents opportunities for market growth and diversification of treatment options.

Combination therapies involving PARP inhibitors are a promising approach to enhance treatment efficacy and overcome resistance mechanisms in cancer. PARP inhibitors are being evaluated in combination with chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapies, and other treatment modalities to improve response rates and survival outcomes. The development of novel combination regimens represents a significant opportunity for innovation and advancement in cancer treatment.

Biomarker testing plays a crucial role in identifying patients who are most likely to benefit from PARP inhibitor therapy. Advances in genomic profiling and molecular diagnostics enable the identification of specific genetic mutations, such as BRCA mutations and DNA repair deficiencies that predict response to PARP inhibitors.

Biomarker-driven treatment strategies facilitate personalized medicine approaches and optimize patient selection for PARP inhibitor therapy.

PARP inhibitors target DNA damage response pathways in cancer cells, leading to synthetic lethality and cell death. Emerging research is focusing on understanding the underlying mechanisms of DNA repair and identifying novel targets within DNA damage response pathways.

Targeting alternative DNA repair pathways and exploring combination strategies with other DNA repair inhibitors represent areas of active investigation and potential therapeutic opportunity.

Challenges of PARP Inhibitor Market:

The optimal use of PARP inhibitors often requires genetic testing to identify patients with specific genetic mutations, such as BRCA mutations, that are predictive of treatment response.

Access to genetic testing and the availability of testing infrastructure may vary across regions, limiting the widespread adoption of PARP inhibitors.

The PARP inhibitor market faces competition from other targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and emerging treatment modalities in the field of oncology.

Competition from alternative treatment options may impact market penetration and market share for PARP inhibitors.

Detailed Segmentation:

PARP Inhibitor Market, By Drug:

Lynparza Niraparib Rucaparib Others



PARP Inhibitor Market, By Indication:

Ovarian cancer Breast cancer Prostate cancer Lung cancer Others



PARP Inhibitor Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital pharmacies Online pharmacies Others



PARP Inhibitor Market, By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis:

Regional insights highlight the diverse market dynamics, regulatory landscapes, and growth drivers shaping the PARP Inhibitor Market across different geographic areas. Understanding regional nuances and market trends is essential for stakeholders to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive market expansion in the PARP Inhibitor sector.

North America market is estimated to witness the fastest share over the forecast period as several PARP inhibitors have received regulatory approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of various cancer types, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, and prostate cancer. Key PARP inhibitors approved in North America include olaparib (Lynparza), rucaparib (Rubraca), and niraparib (Zejula).

Report scope:

Attribute Details Market Size 2024 US$ 12.5 Billion Projected Market Size 2034 US$ 67.0 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 18.30% Base year for estimation 2023 Forecast period 2024 – 2034 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Market Segmentation By Drug- Lynparza, Niraparib, Rucaparib and Others



By Indication– Ovarian cancer, Breast cancer, Prostate cancer, Lung cancer and others



By Distribution Channel– Hospital pharmacies, Online pharmacies and Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada



Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key highlights of the PARP Inhibitor Market:

