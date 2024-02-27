Metatron Apps and AB International Group Join Forces to Launch AI enhanced Movie Streaming Hub

DOVER, Del., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an initiative aimed at revolutionizing the global digital entertainment landscape, Metatron Apps (OTC: MRNJ) and AB International Group (OTC: ABQQ) have accepted the initial terms of a collaboration via Letter of Intent. Metatron Apps brings to the table a rich history of developing hundreds of mobile apps, with several achieving top 20 rankings on the Apple App Store. AB International Group contributes its streaming rights for over 1000 Chinese movies and TV shows. The two entities have agreed via Letter of Intent (LOI) to develop a new, innovative video streaming platform. This project seeks to harness Metatron Apps' app and AI technical expertise alongside AB International Group's expansive content catalog, launching a top-tier movie streaming service with the goal of becoming “The Netflix of China”.



Metatron's integration of AI into the platform will revolutionize user interaction with AB International Group's catalog. AI-driven search and discovery will offer a personalized viewing experience, making content navigation seamless and intuitive. Additionally, AI-enhanced advertising will ensure relevant promotions, increasing engagement and visibility for AB International's content. This dual application of AI technology promises a smarter, more adaptive platform that not only entertains but anticipates and meets user preferences efficiently.

This partnership leverages Metatron Apps' impressive track record of creating intuitive, market-leading applications with AB International Group's rich repertoire of cinematic content, setting the stage for a streaming service that promises to offer an unrivaled selection of films tailored to the diverse tastes of Chinese audiences and beyond.

Under the LOI, AB International Group commits to financing the initial development and operational expenses, underscoring their dedication to bringing high-quality entertainment into homes worldwide. In exchange, Metatron Apps will offer equity shares, cementing a durable alliance poised for sustained success and innovation in the entertainment sector. Revenue generated from the venture will be shared, with detailed arrangements to be specified in a forthcoming comprehensive agreement.

Joe Riehl CEO at Metatron Apps, expressed enthusiasm about the venture, stating, "Our collaboration with AB International Group is a monumental step toward revolutionizing the video streaming service market in China. By pooling our resources and expertise, we are on track to create an unparalleled digital entertainment experience."

Echoing this sentiment Chiyuan Deng, CEO at AB International Group, remarked, "Our alliance with Metatron Apps leverages our substantial content library and their technical acumen to fulfill our vision of becoming the AI entertainment movie streaming hub. We are excited to embark on this journey, confident that our joint efforts will captivate audiences and set new benchmarks in the streaming industry."

As both companies advance towards finalizing their partnership terms, this LOI marks a pivotal moment in their shared commitment to innovation, quality entertainment, and the creation of a platform that not only meets but exceeds viewer expectations.

About AB International Group Corp. ($ABQQ)

AB International Group Corp. is an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, focused on acquisitions and development of various intellectual property. We are engaged to acquisition and distribution of movies. The Company operates its first movie theater at 144 Main Street, Mount Kisco, NY 10549. The Company engages operation movie theaters in NY into nationwide (www.abcinemasny.com). The online service will be marketed and distributed in the world under the brand name ABQQ.tv. ABQQ.tv is an esteemed content provider, boasting a catalog of over 1000 popular Chinese movies currently viewable at http://www.abqq.tv . Committed to quality and diversity, ABQQ.tv aims to facilitate cultural exchange and deliver premier entertainment to global audiences.. The company owns the IP of the NFT movie and music marketplace (NFT MMM) as the unique entertainment industry Non-Fungible Token.

For additional information, visit www.abqqs.com; www.abcinemasny.com and www.ABQQ.tv.

X: Twitter: @ABIntlGroup

Investor Relations Contact:

Amy Lou, +852 2622 2891

yelq@abqqs.com

About Metatron Apps ($MRNJ)

Metatron Apps stands at the forefront of technology, having developed hundreds of applications across various genres including AI. With a focus on innovation and user experience, Metatron Apps is dedicated to transforming the digital landscape and enriching the lives of its users.

Metatron Apps Inc.

160 Greentree Drive Suite 101

Dover, DE 19904

(302) 489-4016

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to changes to the Company's management team and statements relating to the Company's transformation, financial and operational performance including the acceleration of revenue and margins, and the Company's overall strategy. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in AB International Group markets as well as the other risks detailed in company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AB International Group undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.