With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 194%, CRAFTSMAN+ Ranks No. 90 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Southeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that CRAFTSMAN+ is No. 90 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Southeast private companies, based in South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy’s most dynamic segment– its independent small businesses.

“Being recognized on the Inc. Regionals list is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our team at CRAFTSMAN+. It showcases our relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to driving impactful creative change in digital advertising,” says Alex Merutka, CEO and Founder. “This achievement is not just a milestone; it's a reflection of our team’s commitment to continuously push the boundaries of creative storytelling and digital experiences. We are honored to be among the elite companies on this prestigious list, and it further motivates us to realize our vision of revolutionizing digital creativity at scale.”

The CRAFTSMAN+ recognition on the Inc. Regionals list follows notable announcements including:

Earlier this month, CRAFTSMAN+ launched CANVAS, a groundbreaking addition to its suite of creative software products designed to empower brands with sophisticated ad creative automation at scale.

The addition of game mechanics in PLAY, CRAFTSMAN+’s no code required interactive ad builder with totally customizable, pre-built templates and advanced game mechanics library for advertisers to create interactive ad experiences.

In October 2023, CRAFTSMAN+ bolstered the team with the appointment of a new President, Director of Customer Success, and Director of Finance.

The companies on this fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 223 private companies had an average growth rate of 166.43 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 20,496 jobs and $8.8 billion to the region’s economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Southeast starting February 27, 2024. You’ll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

“The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who’s Who of private companies. They’re energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they’ll be impacting things for a while,” said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

About CRAFTSMAN+

CRAFTSMAN+ is a leading creative ad technology company for the world’s largest brands. The company delivers a comprehensive range of creative solutions that enables marketers to unlock the power of impactful 3D, interactive, and playable ad creatives. CRAFTSMAN+ is powered by a sophisticated platform that allows marketers to quickly build playable ads and iterate creative content across marketing channels, at scale. Uniting creative, tech, and impeccable service to drive results, CRAFTSMAN+ is known for its best-in-class creative agency, driving results through powerful ideas and engaging storytelling.

