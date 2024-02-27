CBH Homes honored with 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Platinum Builder Award for Outstanding Leadership in New Construction

Meridian, Idaho, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBH Homes, a leading name in the homebuilding industry, has been awarded the prestigious Platinum Builder Award by 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, recognizing their exceptional leadership and innovation in new construction throughout 2023.

The Platinum Builder Award is a testament to CBH Homes' commitment to excellence, innovation, and dedication to creating outstanding homes and communities for homebuyers. The local 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty representative nominated CBH Homes, citing the company's exemplary display of leadership in the construction industry.

“The dedication and commitment CBH has to not only building a quality home but ensuring their customers have top notch service is incredible. They truly show what it means to be a leader in the industry, all while still caring for each individual homeowner,” said Jake Echevarria, 2-10 New Home Sales Division – Risk Management Specialists.

The company's commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction has set a benchmark in the industry. 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty acknowledges and commends CBH Homes for their outstanding work in 2023, recognizing the company's role in shaping the future of the home-building industry.

“We’re honored to be recognized for the award.” said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes. “We believe that when we love what we do, love our homeowners, love the homes that we build, and love our team, we will win.”

CBH Homes is grateful for the ongoing collaboration between 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty and is excited to continue to elevate the standards of the home-building industry.

About CBH Homes :

CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 31 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Places to Work in Idaho, ranked #48 in the nation, and proudly working with over 26,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

About 2-10

One in five new homes in the U.S. is enrolled in the industry-leading 2-10 New Home Warranty Program. Founded and based in Denver, the 2-10 family of companies has covered over 6 million homes with their complete line of warranties, system and appliance home service plans and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 continues to work with thousands of the nation’s finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10, please visit 2-10.com.

