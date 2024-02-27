Harvest Returns Announces Partnership with Farm Business Management Platform

Fort Worth, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvest Returns, an online platform for agriculture investing, today announced a partnership with Good Agriculture, a farmer-first, tech-enabled company focused on helping agriculture producers manage the business side of their operations. The partnership entails customer referrals between the two companies for their respective services.



Good Agriculture is an AI-powered farm business management platform that helps farmers spend less time on back-office activities and do more of what they do best: focus on the farming operations. Good Agriculture simplifies the full stack of farm finance including federal incentive programs, crop insurance, cost of production, and agriculture taxes. Their products are complementary to Harvest Returns’ investment platform services, which require sophisticated financial projections and ongoing reporting. Other services include grant writing, marketing, sales, certifications and business case studies.



"We are often approached by quality farm companies that have solid business plans but are unable to put together financial statements that are adequate for raising capital on our platform. The partnership with Good Agriculture solves that problem and will help us to fund many more wonderful family farms and ranches," expressed Harvest Returns' Chief Executive Officer, Chris Rawley.



“We hear from farmers that accessing capital is their number one challenge. Harvest Returns is a leader in funding innovative, creative, and sustainable farm businesses, and we’re so excited to partner with them to help farmers and ranchers grow and thrive,” said Good Agriculture’s Chief Executive Officer, Alex Edquist.



About Good Agriculture

At Good Agriculture, Inc., farmers are at the heart of everything we do. We are an agriculture finance technology company building in Atlanta, Georgia with the mission to tell farmers and ranchers “you grow, we’ll do the rest!” Farmers all over the country trust our back-office services to help them reach greater profitability, efficiency, and sustainability. Join us in empowering farmers to focus on what they do best—farming. Find out more at goodagriculture.com.

About Harvest Returns

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Harvest Returns, Inc. is a financial technology marketplace created in 2016 by two military veterans to bring agricultural producers together with investors. The company’s pool of over 15,000 investors have helped farms, ranches, and other agribusinesses raise more than $35 million in capital. For more information, please visit harvestreturns.com.