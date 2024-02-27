FBLA’s Flagship Magazine Receives 2024 TRENDY Award

Reston, Virginia, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomorrow’s Business Leader, the flagship magazine of Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest career and technical student organization focused solely on business, received a Silver TRENDY Award today for the Most Improved Magazine or Journal.

The TRENDY Awards are given by Association Trends and CEO Update to recognize the best marketing and communications pieces in the association and nonprofit community. Tomorrow’s Business Leader was recognized at the Salute to Association Excellence ceremony.

In the last year, Tomorrow’s Business Leader has highlighted regular features in each issue, such as FBLA members in action making an impact in their local communities and an alumni spotlight. In addition, it has included guest-written articles by business and nonprofit leaders on topics such as the importance of mental health, gratitude, and embracing uncertainty.

“As we seek to tell the story of FBLA to our members, educators, and the public, Tomorrow’s Business Leader is a powerful tool to share how the association is helping to prepare and inspire our nation’s next generation of community-minded business leaders,” Director of Communications & Marketing Mary Lynn J. Rynkiewicz said. “This award recognizes our team’s dedication to telling this story in new and engaging ways so that even more people understand how FBLA is transforming the lives of students every day.”

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with more than 193,000 middle school, high school, and college members worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org.