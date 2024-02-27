Aspetar Attains ACGME International Accreditation

Chicago, IL, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACGME International (ACGME-I) is proud to announce that Aspetar Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital in Doha, Qatar has been granted ACGME-I Initial Accreditation as a Sponsoring Institution. The accreditation decision was finalized at the meeting of ACGME-I’s Review Committees-International in January 2024, and is effective 1 July 2023.

“I would like to recognize the newest institution to join our ACGME-I family,” said ACGME-I President and Chief Executive Officer James A. Arrighi, MD. “I congratulate their leadership team for their commitment to developing and improving robust post-graduate medical education training programs.”

Aspetar is a renowned institution for sports medicine, the destination for world class athletes seeking surgical and rehabilitation care, as well as performance improvement. Founded in 2007, Aspetar has been named a “FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence” by the FIFA Medical Assessment and Research Centre, playing a key role providing athletic medical services during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and other major sporting events in the country. Aspetar is also one of 11 International Olympic Committee Research Centres.

As a hospital with very strong clinical and academic foundations, Aspetar is committed to training the next generation of orthopaedic and sports medicine specialists. “This accreditation underscores our dedication to equipping our staff with unparalleled education and expertise,” said Aspetar Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdulaziz Al Kuwari.

“With the launch of our pioneering subspecialty fellowship programs in sports medicine and orthopaedic sports medicine planned for later this year, we are making significant contributions to the progression of these specialties,” continued Dr. Al Kuwari.

Aspetar continues its unwavering dedication to offering top-tier sports medicine services. The institution’s cutting-edge facilities and pioneering research initiatives have positioned it as a global leader in numerous medical and scientific domains.

To become ACGME-I-accredited, Sponsoring Institutions must meet the high standards in graduate medical education (GME) established by ACGME-I that encompass a commitment to GME demonstrated by compliance with requirements for a mission and structure devoted to GME. This also includes establishment of a comprehensive set of impartial policies and procedures and adequate allocation of resources.

With a steadfast commitment to advancing GME one Sponsoring Institution at a time, ACGME-I is excited about the new partnership with Aspetar. “I look forward to our journey together in helping improve how we educate and train the physician leaders of the future,” said Dr. Arrighi.

ACGME International (ACGME-I) is an independent 501(c)(3) organization currently providing accreditation services to 200 graduate medical education programs in 23 institutions across 12 countries. Its mission is to improve health care by assessing and advancing the quality of resident physicians’ education through accreditation. ACGME-I seeks to improve global health by ensuring that physicians who care for individuals are well-prepared in all aspects required of their chosen specialty. Learn more about ACGME-I here: https://www.acgme-i.org.

Aspetar: https://www.aspetar.com