UPDATE - CPABC awards 27 CPAs with member recognition for professional achievements and community contributions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is pleased to honour 27 chartered professional accountants (CPAs) with Member Recognition Awards for their outstanding contributions to the CPA profession, their community, and/or their professional accomplishments.



Honourees exemplify the values that the CPA designation embodies, including integrity, high ethical standards, leadership, and community engagement. Award recipients have been recognized in the following categories: Fellowship designation (FCPA), distinguished service, and early achievement.

“The 27 CPAs we are honouring this year are representative of exceptional professional success and service to the community at various career stages,” said Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC. “The scope in which CPAs are making positive differences to industries, workplaces, and communities is impressive, and our honourees are strong examples of this. It’s my pleasure to congratulate these outstanding 27 professionals on their achievements and I wish them continued success.”

The 27 recipients will be honoured at the Member Recognition Dinner on April 3, 2024. They are:

Elected to Fellowship

Gina Arsens FCPA, FCA, Founder & CEO, Yumasoy Foods Ltd. (Vancouver)

Gregory Buck, FCPA, FCA, Partner & Founder, KEY Financial Group LLP (Abbotsford)

Ian P. Cameron, FCPA, FCA, Retired Senior Vice-President, Finance & CFO, Methanex Corporation (Vancouver)

Geoff Dodds, FCPA, FCA, Partner, Buckley Dodds CPA (Vancouver)

Paul Hazra, FCPA, FCA, CFO, Pattison Food Group (Langley)

Elaine Kam, FCPA, FCA, Assistant Vice-President Taxation, HSBC Bank Canada (Vancouver)

Amanjit Lidder, FCPA, FCA, Senior Vice-President, Tax Services, MNP LLP (Surrey)

Judith Marriott, FCPA, FCA, Chair, Department of Business, North Island College (Courtenay)

Scott Munro, FCPA, FCA, Deputy CEO, First Nations Financial Management Board (West Vancouver)

Beverley Pao, FCPA, FCA, Vice-Chair, Deloitte Canada & Chile (Vancouver)

Jervis Rodrigues, FCPA, FCA, Partner, BDO Canada LLP (Vancouver)

Kristine Simpson, FCPA, FCA, Partner, BDO Canada LLP (Vancouver)

Duncan Sinclair, FCPA, FCA, Chair, Deloitte Canada & Chile (Vancouver)

Greg Smith, FCPA, FCA, President & CEO, Equinox Gold Corp (Vancouver)

Trisha Tannis, FCPA, FCGA, FCA (BB), Managing Director, Unicomer (Barbados) Ltd. (Christ Church, Barbados)

Valerie Warren, FCPA, FCA, Instructor & Accounting Faculty, Kwantlen Polytechnic University (Surrey)

Early Achievement Award

Shailene Caparas, CPA, CGA, Director of Finance, Anglican Church of Canada, Diocese of New Westminster (Vancouver)

Aaron Cheung, CPA, CA, Senior Manager, Accounting Operations Advisory Services, Deloitte Canada (Vancouver)

Linda Christie, CPA, CMA, Vice-President of Finance, Redbrick Technologies Inc. (Victoria)

Bryce Davis, CPA, CA, Partner, MNP LLP (Vancouver)

Amy Duncan, CPA, CGA, Partner, DMCL Chartered Professional Accountants (Surrey)

Zahra Kolia, CPA, CA (SA), Vice-President of Finance, Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (Vancouver)

Jason Lum, CPA, Partner, Deloitte (Vancouver)

Brent Wolfe, CPA, Partner, MNP LLP (Vancouver)

Distinguished Service Award

Miranda Cook, CPA, CGA, Director, RHN CPA (Richmond)

Alan Cosgrave, CPA, CGA, Managing Partner, MNP LLP (Vancouver)

Ron Royston, CPA, CA, Retired Partner, Grant Thornton LLP (Vernon)



To learn about this year’s Fellows and other award recipients of CPABC’s Member Recognition Program, visit CPABC’s website.

About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 40,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA candidates and students. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.