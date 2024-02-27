Flamingo Digital Media Corporation releases its newest Global and Vietnam Influencer Marketing Landscape 2024

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global and Vietnam Influencer Marketing Landscape 2024 is officially released by Flamingo, professionally advised and endorsed by Flamingo Digital Media Corporation.

The report compiles and interprets survey results and expert analyses. Thus, it provides future projections with the Influencer Marketing sector globally and in Vietnam specifically, including insights into anticipated 2023 trends and 2024 projections. In addition, this study gives a thorough examination of the opportunities and obstacles facing the Influencer Marketing industry worldwide and in Vietnam. The highlight of this report is its forecast of the Influencer Marketing landscape trends for 2024, enabling marketing professionals and practitioners to gain a profound comprehension of upcoming trends and to devise impactful marketing strategies accordingly.





Global and Vietnam's media landscape is evolving dramatically, requiring businesses, organizations, and practitioners to be more flexible and adaptable, Dr. Liem Viet Ngo - Associate Professor of Marketing, UNSW Sydney Editor-in-Chief, Australasian Marketing Journal, shared: “The Flamingo’s Influencer Marketing Landscape report navigates marketers through fact-proven insights into what’s happening in influencer marketing across domestic and global contexts. Backed by expert analysis, case studies, best practices, and thought-provoking predictions, the report serves as an indispensable resource for marketers seeking to elevate their influencer marketing initiatives to unprecedented levels of success.”

From the above analysis and evaluation, Mrs. Pham Lan Khanh, CEO of Flamingo Digital Media Corporation, affirmed: “Currently, AI technology rapidly advances, the Influencer Marketing industry is undergoing seismic shifts. The advent of AI Brand Ambassadors in particular promises to fill the gaps left by traditional human representatives. Unencumbered by hectic schedules, prohibitive collaboration costs or scandal risks, AI Brand Ambassadors are poised to become the next big thing in marketing campaigns. This report aims to serve as a crucial resource for media professionals, marketers, publishers, advertisers, and entrepreneurs as they develop successful media and branding strategies. Given the rapid pace of change in this field, fueled by shifts in regulatory frameworks, technology, and consumer patterns, regular updates will undoubtedly be necessary.”

Global and Vietnam Influencer Marketing Landscape 2024

Length: 64 pages

Language: English

Format: PDF & Printed

Release Date: 28th February 2024

