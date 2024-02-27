Readout of SBA Administrator Guzman’s Meeting with Young Black Entrepreneurs at the White House

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 26, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman met with young Black entrepreneurs during a roundtable discussion at the White House and discussed the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to uplifting and providing resources to Black-owned small businesses.

At the roundtable, Administrator Guzman shared updates on the SBA’s ongoing efforts to empower Black entrepreneurs across the nation, from more than doubling the amount and dollar value of SBA loans to Black-owned businesses to forging new partnerships with organizations like the U.S. Black Chambers of Commerce and the National Urban League. Administrator Guzman also discussed how the Biden-Harris Administration’s Small Business Boom is being led by Black communities with Black business ownership growing at its fastest rate in more than three decades and the rate of Black households that own a business having more than doubled.

The roundtable also served as an opportunity for a new generation of Black business leaders to share their personal stories, highlighting the ways they established successful businesses and the immeasurable impact entrepreneurship has had on their lives and communities.

