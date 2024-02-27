SRS Real Estate Partners Adds Top Southern California Retail Brokerage Team and Launches Inland Empire Office

Dallas, TX, United States, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRS Real Estate Partners announced today the expansion of its Southern California presence with the addition of a market-leading retail team led by real estate veteran Nick Wirick who will serve as Senior Vice President and Managing Principal. Additional team members include Vice President Chris Beauchamp, Senior Associate Miranda Montgomery, and Marketing and Transaction Manager Jessica Henderson. With this addition, SRS is opening its first Inland Empire office, where the team will be based, at 3390 University Avenue in Riverside.

The Wirick team has transacted on over $900 million in deal consideration in recent years. The team focuses on tenant and owner services primarily in the Inland Empire, a market experiencing substantial growth over the past decade.

“The addition of this veteran team marks an important expansion of our industry-leading SoCal retail team led by Garrett Colburn and Terrison Quinn,” said Chris Maguire, SRS Chairman and CEO. “SRS has established a strong presence in Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego and adding Nick Wirick and his team will significantly enhance our capabilities throughout Southern California.”

Wirick will strengthen the firm’s leadership throughout the greater Southern California region from the new Riverside office alongside EVP & Managing Principal Garrett Colburn and SVP & Managing Principal Terrison Quinn, who are based in Newport Beach.

“We have such an incredible group of tenant representation, leasing, and capital markets brokers here in Southern California. Our friendships are deep, and the culture is strong,” said Colburn. “As a top team in the region, they are a perfect fit for SRS and will integrate seamlessly with our existing team of 20 retail brokers here. Terrison and I along with the collective team are thrilled to have Nick join us as a partner and we couldn’t be more excited for future success together.”

Quinn added, “This partnership has been a long time coming. We’ve been close with Nick both personally and professionally for many years and we look forward to integrating the teams as our broader group continues to grow throughout the region.”

"I look forward to growing the new Riverside office with the goal of being the preeminent retail brokerage firm in the Inland Empire,” Wirick said. “The opportunity to work with market leaders like Garrett and Terrison locally and utilize the broad reach of the SRS platform is exciting for our team’s personal and professional growth."

About the team:

Nick Wirick serves as a Senior Vice President and Managing Principal. With more than 25 years in real estate, Nick leads SRS’ tenant and owner services business in California’s Inland Empire. Nick was previously with Lee & Associates, where he joined as an associate in 1996 and grew to a leadership role in their Riverside office. Nick’s core values are integrity, hard work and collaboration. Applying those core values with intellect and a technology-driven approach has delivered unparalleled results for his clients.

Chris Beauchamp serves as a Vice President. With almost 10 years in real estate, Beauchamp specializes in landlord and tenant representation throughout the Inland Empire. Prior to joining SRS, Chris was with Lee & Associates, where he was known for his market knowledge, client-driven focus and creativity.

Miranda Montgomery serves as a Senior Associate. Before joining SRS, Miranda was with Lee & Associates for five years and with Panorama Development, a retail development company in the Inland Empire, for two years prior. Miranda focuses on providing custom solutions and meeting the unique commercial real estate needs of her clients.

Jessica Henderson serves as a Marketing and Transaction Coordinator, supporting transaction management and marketing for the team. She prepares due diligence materials, contracts, and closing documents. Prior to joining SRS, Jessica ran events for the Fox Theater with Live Nation and spent 12 years in the hospitality industry.

About SRS Real Estate Partners

Founded in 1986, SRS Real Estate Partners is building upon its retail foundation to provide extensive commercial real estate solutions to tenants, owners, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, with more than 25 offices in the U.S., SRS has grown into one of the industry’s most influential and respected leaders. Our commitment to excellence is strengthened by our Guarantee of Value and our success is measured in the achievement of our clients’ objectives, satisfaction, and trust. For more information, please visit srsre.com.

